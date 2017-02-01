Sleuthing the Site of a Century-Old Earthquake The second-largest earthquake on the planet in 1904 happened somewhere in Alaska. It could have been St. Michael, Rampart, Fairbanks, Coldfoot or a place called Sunrise on…

An open letter to deep Interior cold Hello old friend. I thought you were dead. Sorry, but remember last year, when you didn’t show up? It was the first recorded winter in Fairbanks when the…

Would the Arctic Still be the Arctic Without the Polar Bear? ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two great bears are emblematic of the Arctic: Ursa Major – arktos in Greek – the constellation from which the Arctic derives its name, and…