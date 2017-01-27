State
Federal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska

Federal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker and Lt. Governor Byron Mallott welcomed news that the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker accepted the state’s request for a disaster…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

Both Government Hill Murder Suspects Arraigned and Behind Bars

Both Government Hill Murder Suspects Arraigned and Behind Bars

The second suspect, Kenya Berezkin, wanted for his involvement in the Government Hill shooting of Jesus Oropeza, was arraigned on Thursday, following his arrest on Wednesday, police report.…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

Fairbanks Student Arrested on Terrorist Threatening Charges after Tweet

Fairbanks Student Arrested on Terrorist Threatening Charges after Tweet

A Fairbanks teen was arrested on terroristic threatening charges by troopers on Thursday following a call-in from school staff at West Valley High School at 9:48 am, the…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

General News

APD Warns Anchorage Residents of Night-time Armed Robberies

APD Warns Anchorage Residents of Night-time Armed Robberies

The Anchorage Police Department is cautioning individuals in the Anchorage area to stay aware of…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

ABI Continues Investigation in Fatal Soldotna Home Invasion Case

ABI Continues Investigation in Fatal Soldotna Home Invasion Case

Alaska State Troopers are releasing very little information in an ongoing fatal home invasion case…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

AST Seeks Valdez Man on Warrants after He Calls in Glennallen Heroin Fatality

AST Seeks Valdez Man on Warrants after He Calls in Glennallen Heroin Fatality

Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for information on Valdez resident, 23-year-old Donney Carlson,…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

One Arrested, One Sought in Death of Government Hill Teen

One Arrested, One Sought in Death of Government Hill Teen

  Anchorage police has announced that they have two persons of interest in the Government…

Jan 25, 2017No CommentRead More

U.S. Ranked 21st in the World with ‘Flawed Democracy,’ Report Indicates

U.S. Ranked 21st in the World with ‘Flawed Democracy,’ Report Indicates

In an unfortunate turn of events, the United States has been listed in the Democracy…

Jan 25, 20171 CommentRead More


Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered

Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered

LONDON — The anti-corruption group Transparency International says it is…

The US-Mexico Border: A Dangerous Place With or Without a Wall

The US-Mexico Border: A Dangerous Place With or Without a Wall

SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA — When retired Lieutenant Sean Murphy patrolled…

US, Mexico Presidential Meeting Canceled

US, Mexico Presidential Meeting Canceled

Mexico’s president has cancelled a planned meeting with U.S.…

Native Americans Vow Legal Battle Over Trump Pipeline Orders

Native Americans Vow Legal Battle Over Trump Pipeline Orders

Native American activists and environmentalists say they’ll fight President…

China Warns US It Has Sovereignty Over South China Sea

China Warns US It Has Sovereignty Over South China Sea

  China has warned the United States it would…

Asia Looking to Alternative Trade Pacts After US Quits TPP

Asia Looking to Alternative Trade Pacts After US Quits TPP

BANGKOK — Governments and business in Asia are preparing to…

German Foreign Minister: Germany Must Prepare for Turbulent Times Under Trump

German Foreign Minister: Germany Must Prepare for Turbulent Times Under Trump

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union sanctions on Russia are…

Japan, South Korea Brace for Trump Protectionist Policies

Japan, South Korea Brace for Trump Protectionist Policies

SEOUL — With President Donald Trump’s emphasis on “America First”…

2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Released

2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Released

The 2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report— the most…

Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy

Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy

ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…

New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United…

Would You Climb In This Capsule To Survive A Tsunami?

Would You Climb In This Capsule To Survive A Tsunami?

  OCEAN PARK, WASHINGTON — A small company in the…

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed

  The timing of the first entry of humans…

How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs

How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs

  66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…

Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered

Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered

LONDON — The anti-corruption group Transparency International says it is…

US, Mexico Presidential Meeting Canceled

US, Mexico Presidential Meeting Canceled

Mexico’s president has cancelled a planned meeting with U.S.…

Legislation Introduced to Establish Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska

Legislation Introduced to Establish Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska

  Juneau – Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue)…

U.S. Ranked 21st in the World with ‘Flawed Democracy,’ Report Indicates

U.S. Ranked 21st in the World with ‘Flawed Democracy,’ Report Indicates

In an unfortunate turn of events, the United States…

The Arctic and Alaska Science

Sleuthing the Site of a Century-Old Earthquake

Sleuthing the Site of a Century-Old Earthquake

  The second-largest earthquake on the planet in 1904 happened somewhere in Alaska. It could have been St. Michael, Rampart, Fairbanks, Coldfoot or a place called Sunrise on…

Jan 27, 2017No CommentRead More

An open letter to deep Interior cold

An open letter to deep Interior cold

Hello old friend. I thought you were dead. Sorry, but remember last year, when you didn’t show up? It was the first recorded winter in Fairbanks when the…

Jan 24, 2017No CommentRead More

Would the Arctic Still be the Arctic Without the Polar Bear?

Would the Arctic Still be the Arctic Without the Polar Bear?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two great bears are emblematic of the Arctic: Ursa Major – arktos in Greek – the constellation from which the Arctic derives its name, and…

Jan 24, 2017No CommentRead More

Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development

Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development

Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…

Jan 20, 2017No CommentRead More

Rural

Coast Guard Hoists Pilot from Hallo Lake Tip-Over

Coast Guard Hoists Pilot from Hallo Lake Tip-Over

On Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Anchorage received a MayDay call on channel 16 on the VHF on Sunday reporting that the pilot of a Piper…

Jan 23, 2017No Comment

One Dies, One Injured in Iliamna Lake ATV Accident

One Dies, One Injured in Iliamna Lake ATV Accident

Alaska State troopers are reporting that a Kokhanok ATV rider died on Thursday following an accident on Iliamna Lake on Thursday night. The identity of that person is…

Jan 20, 2017No Comment

At Sea

Federal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska

Federal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker and Lt. Governor Byron Mallott welcomed news that the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker accepted the state’s request for a…

Jan 27, 2017No Comment

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To keep fisheries sustainable, managers need to make sure the ecosystems that support fish production stay healthy. An important…

Jan 13, 2017No Comment

KANA Weekly Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least…

Jan 12, 2017No Comment

KANA Weekly News and Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Arctic Care 2017 Set for Kodiak Communities in March/April A few weeks ago, Arctic Care team members returned to Kodiak to coordinate last remaining logistical details of…

Jan 6, 2017No Comment

Fishermen's News Online

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

A new study shows that the king salmon harvest in Western Region of Alaska commercial fisheries and Kodiak area sport fisheries from 2014 through 2016 was comprised…

Jan 6, 2017No Comment

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Dec 19, 2016No Comment

Events/Notices

Renew Your 2017 Commercial Crew License Online for a Chance to Win a Free License!

Renew Your 2017 Commercial Crew License Online for a Chance to Win a Free License!

(Juneau) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) announces a promotional give away of ten 2017 commercial crewmember licenses. To be eligible, complete your 2017…

Jan 24, 2017No Comment

Alutiiq Word of the Week

Always-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 22

Always-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 22

 -taar- – Always; Habitually Englaryumataartuq. – He is always smiling. A suffix is a letter or group of letters that can be added to the end of…

Jan 23, 2017No Comment

Opinion

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

Nov 8, 2016No Comment

Op/Ed

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

Dec 29, 2016No Comment

Marine Yelow Pages add

AK Native Ad