State
Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival Receives 2017 Mindful Birding Award

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges are the recipients of a 2017 Mindful Birding Award for their efforts to promote…

Three Rescued from Sunday Kenai Peninsula Cessna Crash

 …

20-Year-Old Arrested on Murder Charges in Chenega Bay Death

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Murder II charges after an investigation in the death of a Chenega Bay man on Saturday. Troopers in Soldotna received a call…

General News

One Dead, One Injured in Angoon Accident

Angoon EMS reported a fatality in a vehicle accident on Killisnoo Road on Sunday evening.…

Troopers Clear Debris from North Tongass Highway, Arrest Driver

Ketchikan-based troopers responded to mile five of the North Tongass Highway to investigate a probable…

One Seriously Injured in Steese/Elliott Highway Collision

An early Sunday morning collision at the intersection of the Steese and Elliott Highways sent…

Ketchikan Troopers Nab Washington Escapee as Driver Flees

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Washington man on an extraditable warrant from that state in…

APD Warns Anchorage Residents of Night-time Armed Robberies

The Anchorage Police Department is cautioning individuals in the Anchorage area to stay aware of…

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Wouldn’t Defend Immigration Order

U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time Monday night…

White House Brushes Off Foreign Service Dissent Over Immigration Order

STATE DEPARTMENT — U.S. State Department personnel who have a…

Obama Criticizes Immigration Ban, Says ‘American Values’ at Stake

WHITE HOUSE — As the White House continues to defend…

Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered

LONDON — The anti-corruption group Transparency International says it is…

EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats

European Union President Donald Tusk says China, Russia and…

Canadian Student Charged with Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Police in Quebec City have charged a French-Canadian university…

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Police in Quebec City, Canada say one man remains…

China Warns US It Has Sovereignty Over South China Sea

  China has warned the United States it would…

Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans…

2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Released

The 2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report— the most…

Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy

ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…

New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…

Would You Climb In This Capsule To Survive A Tsunami?

  OCEAN PARK, WASHINGTON — A small company in the…

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed

  The timing of the first entry of humans…

How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs

  66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…

The Arctic and Alaska Science

Sleuthing the Site of a Century-Old Earthquake

  The second-largest earthquake on the planet in 1904 happened somewhere in Alaska. It could have been St. Michael, Rampart, Fairbanks, Coldfoot or a place called Sunrise on…

An open letter to deep Interior cold

Hello old friend. I thought you were dead. Sorry, but remember last year, when you didn’t show up? It was the first recorded winter in Fairbanks when the…

Would the Arctic Still be the Arctic Without the Polar Bear?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two great bears are emblematic of the Arctic: Ursa Major – arktos in Greek – the constellation from which the Arctic derives its name, and…

Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development

Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…

Rural

20-Year-Old Arrested on Murder Charges in Chenega Bay Death

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Murder II charges after an investigation in the death of a Chenega Bay man on Saturday. Troopers in Soldotna received a…

One Dead, One Injured in Angoon Accident

Angoon EMS reported a fatality in a vehicle accident on Killisnoo Road on Sunday evening. According to the report, EMS responded to a Vehicle in Distress call…

At Sea

Federal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker and Lt. Governor Byron Mallott welcomed news that the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker accepted the state’s request for a…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To keep fisheries sustainable, managers need to make sure the ecosystems that support fish production stay healthy. An important…

KANA Weekly Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Arctic Care 2017 Set for Kodiak Communities in March/April A few weeks ago, Arctic Care team members returned to Kodiak to coordinate last remaining logistical details of…

Fishermen's News Online

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

A new study shows that the king salmon harvest in Western Region of Alaska commercial fisheries and Kodiak area sport fisheries from 2014 through 2016 was comprised…

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Events/Notices

Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has published regulations officially establishing eight presumptive illnesses connected to the contaminants presented in the water…

Alutiiq Word of the Week

Grass Mat-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 29th

 PiRaq; Alliqaruaq – Grass Mat PiRani qawartaartua. – I (habitually) sleep on a grass mat. If you were to enter a typical Alutiiq household of the seventeenth…

Opinion

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

Op/Ed

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

