Troopers Reveal that Personal Info Stolen in DPS Burglary, Urge Precaution
Alaska State Troopers have notified approximately 1,020 people that have completed transactions with the Department of Public Safety that information that they included, such as social security numbers…
Wood Bison’s Death Leaves Void That Could Slow Herd’s Expansion
(Fairbanks) — Alaska’s fledgling wood bison herd lost an important member Friday when Bison No. 124 was illegally shot and killed near the village of Quinhagak. Alaska Wildlife…
Glenn Highway Driver Arrested on Murder Charges Following Lengthy Investigation
After an extensive investigation that spanned over four months, Anchorage Police have filed Murder II charges for a September 25th driver where one passenger died as the result of…
Teen Arrested on Manslaughter Charges for May Traffic Death
A 17-year-old teen was waived into adult court and charged with Manslaughter for a traffic…
Rollover Turns into Four Vehicle Accident on Sterling Highway
Troopers reported on Wednesday on an accident that occurred on Saturday at mile 159 of…
One Killed and One Wounded in Early Wednesday Fairview Altercation
Anchorage police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Nelchina Street in Fairview early Wednesday…
One Dead, One Injured in Angoon Accident
Angoon EMS reported a fatality in a vehicle accident on Killisnoo Road on Sunday evening.…
Troopers Clear Debris from North Tongass Highway, Arrest Driver
Ketchikan-based troopers responded to mile five of the North Tongass Highway to investigate a probable…
Man Posing as FBI Agent Robs Seattle Wire Service
A man posing as an FBI agent, and dressed…
Trump’s Spat With Australian PM Raises Questions About Asia Alliances
WASHINGTON — It was expected to be a routine phone…
Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow, Proclaims Six More Weeks of Winter
“Punxsutawney Phil,” the famous Groundhog Day rodent, exited…
Tillerson Sworn-in as Trump’s Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson was sworn-in Wednesday night as the new…
Most Expensive Lego Brick sells for over $19,700
A rare 14-carat gold Lego brick sold at…
EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats
European Union President Donald Tusk says China, Russia and…
Canadian Student Charged with Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Police in Quebec City have charged a French-Canadian university…
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Police in Quebec City, Canada say one man remains…
Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans…
2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Released
The 2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report— the most…
Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy
ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…
New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA
JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…
Would You Climb In This Capsule To Survive A Tsunami?
OCEAN PARK, WASHINGTON — A small company in the…
The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed
The timing of the first entry of humans…
How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs
66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…
Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate
Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…
Trump’s Spat With Australian PM Raises Questions About Asia Alliances
WASHINGTON — It was expected to be a routine phone…
Tillerson Sworn-in as Trump’s Secretary of State
Rex Tillerson was sworn-in Wednesday night as the new…
EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats
European Union President Donald Tusk says China, Russia and…
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Wouldn’t Defend Immigration Order
U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time Monday night…