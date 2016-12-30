Santa’s Facebook Page Restored After Suspension
Santa Claus is back on Facebook after his account was suspended on Christmas Day. A city councilman from North Pole, Alaska, whose name is legally Santa Claus, had…
Class-Action Grievance filed in Response to DOT Privatization
ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 filed a class-action grievance Tuesday against Governor Walker and his Administration on behalf of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities construction design employees, whose…
Doyle Takes Command of 168th Operations Support Squadron
EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, today during a ceremony held at…
Happy New Year!
The New Year is once again upon us and hundreds of millions will come out to…
Seward Man has no Answers why He Rammed another Vehicle
Troopers received no explanation as to why a Seward man intentionally rammed another vehicle with…
Convicted Felon Arrested in Soldotna on Weapons, Drug Charges
Alaska State Troopers report that they have arrested one of the men connected to a…
K-9 Takes Down Car Thief at Debarr and Boniface
An APD K-9 took down a fleeing car thief on DeBarr Road on Monday according…
Mountain View Shooting Suspect Arrested in Spenard Motel Room
The Anchorage man suspected in pulling the trigger in the Mountain View double homicide that…
Robert F Kennedy’s Grandson Arrested after Fight Outside Aspen Bar
John Conor Kennedy, who goes by his middle name…
Buffalo’s Carl Paladino Given Ultimatum to Resign after Obama Remarks
Carl Paladino, Donald Trump’s New York’s Trump campaign co-chair,…
Obama Hits Back with Sanctions for Russia’s Meddling in Election
In response to Russia’s interference and hacking of our…
Billionaires, Generals Predominate in Trump’s Proposed Cabinet
WASHINGTON — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is naming…
Trump Tweets Praise for Putin’s Decision Against Tit-For-Tat Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not expel…
Data Recorder From Russia Plane Crash Recovered
MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday search teams have…
Officials Lift Tsunami Warnings After Powerful Quake Off Chilean Coast
Officials have lifted a tsunami warning issued earlier Sunday…
China Seen Readying for Trade War During Trump Presidency
BEIJING — The possibility of a trade war between the…
Low Levels of Manganese in Welding Fumes Cause Neurological Problems
Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels below federal…
Study: Fewer Kids Visited ERs for Asthma after Indoor Smoking Bans
Emergency rooms in communities with indoor smoking bans reported…
This is Your Brain on Alcohol
WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2016 — It’s almost time to…
Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017
WASHINGTON — Washington is bracing for a burst of legislative…
Feeding the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way
Scientists at Princeton University and the U.S. Department…
Science is kid’s play: Online games for school breaks or anytime at all
Do you have kids or students craving online games?…
Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory
A sensor array off the Pacific Northwest coast has…
No Teeth? No Problem. Dinosaur Species Had Teeth as Babies, Lost Them as They Grew
WASHINGTON (Dec. 22, 2016)—Researchers have discovered that a…
House Majority Coalition to Implement New Budget Subcommittee Process
Anchorage – When the 30th Alaska Legislature convenes next…