State
Troopers Reveal that Personal Info Stolen in DPS Burglary, Urge Precaution

Alaska State Troopers have notified approximately 1,020 people that have completed transactions with the Department of Public Safety that information that they included, such as social security numbers…

Wood Bison’s Death Leaves Void That Could Slow Herd’s Expansion

(Fairbanks) — Alaska’s fledgling wood bison herd lost an important member Friday when Bison No. 124 was illegally shot and killed near the village of Quinhagak. Alaska Wildlife…

Glenn Highway Driver Arrested on Murder Charges Following Lengthy Investigation

After an extensive investigation that spanned over four months, Anchorage Police have filed Murder II charges for a September 25th driver where one passenger died as the result of…

General News

Teen Arrested on Manslaughter Charges for May Traffic Death

A 17-year-old teen was waived into adult court and charged with Manslaughter for a traffic…

Rollover Turns into Four Vehicle Accident on Sterling Highway

Troopers reported on Wednesday on an accident that occurred on Saturday at mile 159 of…

One Killed and One Wounded in Early Wednesday Fairview Altercation

Anchorage police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Nelchina Street in Fairview early Wednesday…

One Dead, One Injured in Angoon Accident

Angoon EMS reported a fatality in a vehicle accident on Killisnoo Road on Sunday evening.…

Troopers Clear Debris from North Tongass Highway, Arrest Driver

Ketchikan-based troopers responded to mile five of the North Tongass Highway to investigate a probable…

Man Posing as FBI Agent Robs Seattle Wire Service

A man posing as an FBI agent, and dressed…

Trump’s Spat With Australian PM Raises Questions About Asia Alliances

WASHINGTON — It was expected to be a routine phone…

Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow, Proclaims Six More Weeks of Winter

  “Punxsutawney Phil,” the famous Groundhog Day rodent, exited…

Tillerson Sworn-in as Trump’s Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson was sworn-in Wednesday night as the new…

Most Expensive Lego Brick sells for over $19,700

  A rare 14-carat gold Lego brick sold at…

EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats

European Union President Donald Tusk says China, Russia and…

Canadian Student Charged with Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Police in Quebec City have charged a French-Canadian university…

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Police in Quebec City, Canada say one man remains…

Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans…

2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Released

The 2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report— the most…

Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy

ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…

New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…

Would You Climb In This Capsule To Survive A Tsunami?

  OCEAN PARK, WASHINGTON — A small company in the…

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed

  The timing of the first entry of humans…

How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs

  66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…

Tillerson Sworn-in as Trump’s Secretary of State

EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Wouldn’t Defend Immigration Order

The Arctic and Alaska Science

Sleuthing the Site of a Century-Old Earthquake

  The second-largest earthquake on the planet in 1904 happened somewhere in Alaska. It could have been St. Michael, Rampart, Fairbanks, Coldfoot or a place called Sunrise on…

An open letter to deep Interior cold

Hello old friend. I thought you were dead. Sorry, but remember last year, when you didn’t show up? It was the first recorded winter in Fairbanks when the…

Would the Arctic Still be the Arctic Without the Polar Bear?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two great bears are emblematic of the Arctic: Ursa Major – arktos in Greek – the constellation from which the Arctic derives its name, and…

Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development

Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…

Rural

Wood Bison’s Death Leaves Void That Could Slow Herd’s Expansion

(Fairbanks) — Alaska’s fledgling wood bison herd lost an important member Friday when Bison No. 124 was illegally shot and killed near the village of Quinhagak. Alaska…

20-Year-Old Arrested on Murder Charges in Chenega Bay Death

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Murder II charges after an investigation in the death of a Chenega Bay man on Saturday. Troopers in Soldotna received a…

At Sea

Resolution Urges President Trump and U.S. Congress to Mitigate Harm to Alaska’s Fishing Industry Resulting from TPP Withdrawal

  Today, Senator Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) introduced Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3) urging President Donald Trump, and the U.S. Congress to take action to mitigate the harm…

Federal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker and Lt. Governor Byron Mallott welcomed news that the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker accepted the state’s request for a…

KANA Weekly Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Arctic Care 2017 Set for Kodiak Communities in March/April A few weeks ago, Arctic Care team members returned to Kodiak to coordinate last remaining logistical details of…

Fishermen's News Online

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

A new study shows that the king salmon harvest in Western Region of Alaska commercial fisheries and Kodiak area sport fisheries from 2014 through 2016 was comprised…

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Events/Notices

Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has published regulations officially establishing eight presumptive illnesses connected to the contaminants presented in the water…

Alutiiq Word of the Week

Grass Mat-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 29th

 PiRaq; Alliqaruaq – Grass Mat PiRani qawartaartua. – I (habitually) sleep on a grass mat. If you were to enter a typical Alutiiq household of the seventeenth…

Opinion

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

Op/Ed

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

