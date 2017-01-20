Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Current and former members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 211th Rescue Squadron bid farewell to the last of their HC-130N aircraft…
Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development
Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…
Governor Walker Delivers Third State of the State Address
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker delivered his third State of the State address Wednesday evening, urging members of the 30th Alaska State Legislature to pass a plan this session…
Proactive Investigation into Online Child Pornography Nets Arrest of Wasilla Man
(Mat-Su Valley, Alaska) – In October 2016, the ABI Technical Crimes Unit (TCU)/Internet Crimes Against…
Fairbanks Man Does Not Fall for Phone Scam
AST notified the public of a scam that is possibly targetting senior citizens in the…
One Dies, One Injured in Iliamna Lake ATV Accident
Alaska State troopers are reporting that a Kokhanok ATV rider died on Thursday following an accident…
Three Arrested in Anchorage’s Grover Lane Burglary, Theft Case
Anchorage police have arrested three suspects on burglary and criminal mischief charges after a two…
Remains of Overdue Snowmachiner Found Near Selawik Hot Springs
Alaska State Troopers say that their death investigation into the death of a Fairbanks man…
President Donald Trump Says Now It’s ‘Only America First’
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump, sworn in Friday as the 45th…
Donald Trump Sworn-in as 45th US President
WASHINGTON — Billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump has been…
Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ to Appear in New York Court Friday
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin…
Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy
ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…
8 Found Alive in Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche
Italian rescue teams say eight people have been found…
Rattled Europe Debates How Best to Approach Trump
LONDON — European governments struggled Tuesday to assess whether…
Turkey Arrests Suspect in New Year’s Nightclub Attack
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed Tuesday authorities arrested…
Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions
LONDON — Since Russia’s forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014,…
New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA
JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…
KANA Weekly News and Updates
Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United…
Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…
The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed
The timing of the first entry of humans…
How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs
66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…
Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate
Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…
Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration
The annual migration of some beluga whales in…
Trump Clash with Civil Rights Congressman Fuels Democrat Boycott
CAPITOL HILL — Presidential inaugurations are usually politically unifying events…