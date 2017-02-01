Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival Receives 2017 Mindful Birding Award
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges are the recipients of a 2017 Mindful Birding Award for their efforts to promote…
20-Year-Old Arrested on Murder Charges in Chenega Bay Death
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Murder II charges after an investigation in the death of a Chenega Bay man on Saturday. Troopers in Soldotna received a call…
One Dead, One Injured in Angoon Accident
Angoon EMS reported a fatality in a vehicle accident on Killisnoo Road on Sunday evening.…
Troopers Clear Debris from North Tongass Highway, Arrest Driver
Ketchikan-based troopers responded to mile five of the North Tongass Highway to investigate a probable…
One Seriously Injured in Steese/Elliott Highway Collision
An early Sunday morning collision at the intersection of the Steese and Elliott Highways sent…
Ketchikan Troopers Nab Washington Escapee as Driver Flees
Alaska State Troopers arrested a Washington man on an extraditable warrant from that state in…
APD Warns Anchorage Residents of Night-time Armed Robberies
The Anchorage Police Department is cautioning individuals in the Anchorage area to stay aware of…
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Wouldn’t Defend Immigration Order
U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time Monday night…
White House Brushes Off Foreign Service Dissent Over Immigration Order
STATE DEPARTMENT — U.S. State Department personnel who have a…
Obama Criticizes Immigration Ban, Says ‘American Values’ at Stake
WHITE HOUSE — As the White House continues to defend…
Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered
LONDON — The anti-corruption group Transparency International says it is…
EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats
European Union President Donald Tusk says China, Russia and…
Canadian Student Charged with Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Police in Quebec City have charged a French-Canadian university…
Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Police in Quebec City, Canada say one man remains…
China Warns US It Has Sovereignty Over South China Sea
China has warned the United States it would…
Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans…
2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report Released
The 2015 Alaska Vital Statistics Annual Report— the most…
Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy
ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…
New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA
JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…
Would You Climb In This Capsule To Survive A Tsunami?
OCEAN PARK, WASHINGTON — A small company in the…
The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed
The timing of the first entry of humans…
How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs
66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…
Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate
Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…
EU Leader Identifies Russia, China, Trump as Threats
European Union President Donald Tusk says China, Russia and…
Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Who Wouldn’t Defend Immigration Order
U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time Monday night…
White House Brushes Off Foreign Service Dissent Over Immigration Order
STATE DEPARTMENT — U.S. State Department personnel who have a…
Watchdog Says US Transparency Rating May Be Endangered
LONDON — The anti-corruption group Transparency International says it is…