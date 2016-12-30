State
Santa’s Facebook Page Restored After Suspension

Santa’s Facebook Page Restored After Suspension

Santa Claus is back on Facebook after his account was suspended on Christmas Day. A city councilman from North Pole, Alaska, whose name is legally Santa Claus, had…

Class-Action Grievance filed in Response to DOT Privatization

Class-Action Grievance filed in Response to DOT Privatization

ASEA/AFSCME Local 52 filed a class-action grievance Tuesday against Governor Walker and his Administration on behalf of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities construction design employees, whose…

Doyle Takes Command of 168th Operations Support Squadron

Doyle Takes Command of 168th Operations Support Squadron

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Lt. Col. Benjamin Doyle assumed command of the 168th Operations Support Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, today during a ceremony held at…

General News

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

The New Year is once again upon us and hundreds of millions will come out to…

Seward Man has no Answers why He Rammed another Vehicle

Seward Man has no Answers why He Rammed another Vehicle

Troopers received no explanation as to why a Seward man intentionally rammed another vehicle with…

Convicted Felon Arrested in Soldotna on Weapons, Drug Charges

Convicted Felon Arrested in Soldotna on Weapons, Drug Charges

Alaska State Troopers report that they have arrested one of the men connected to a…

K-9 Takes Down Car Thief at Debarr and Boniface

K-9 Takes Down Car Thief at Debarr and Boniface

An APD K-9  took down a fleeing car thief on DeBarr Road on Monday according…

Mountain View Shooting Suspect Arrested in Spenard Motel Room

Mountain View Shooting Suspect Arrested in Spenard Motel Room

The Anchorage man suspected in pulling the trigger in the Mountain View double homicide that…

Robert F Kennedy’s Grandson Arrested after Fight Outside Aspen Bar

Robert F Kennedy’s Grandson Arrested after Fight Outside Aspen Bar

John Conor Kennedy, who goes by his middle name…

Buffalo’s Carl Paladino Given Ultimatum to Resign after Obama Remarks

Buffalo’s Carl Paladino Given Ultimatum to Resign after Obama Remarks

Carl Paladino, Donald Trump’s New York’s Trump campaign co-chair,…

Obama Hits Back with Sanctions for Russia’s Meddling in Election

Obama Hits Back with Sanctions for Russia’s Meddling in Election

In response to Russia’s interference and hacking of our…

Billionaires, Generals Predominate in Trump’s Proposed Cabinet

Billionaires, Generals Predominate in Trump’s Proposed Cabinet

  WASHINGTON — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is naming…

Trump Tweets Praise for Putin’s Decision Against Tit-For-Tat Sanctions

Trump Tweets Praise for Putin’s Decision Against Tit-For-Tat Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not expel…

Data Recorder From Russia Plane Crash Recovered

Data Recorder From Russia Plane Crash Recovered

MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday search teams have…

Officials Lift Tsunami Warnings After Powerful Quake Off Chilean Coast

Officials Lift Tsunami Warnings After Powerful Quake Off Chilean Coast

Officials have lifted a tsunami warning issued earlier Sunday…

China Seen Readying for Trade War During Trump Presidency

China Seen Readying for Trade War During Trump Presidency

BEIJING — The possibility of a trade war between the…

Low Levels of Manganese in Welding Fumes Cause Neurological Problems

Low Levels of Manganese in Welding Fumes Cause Neurological Problems

Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels below federal…

Study: Fewer Kids Visited ERs for Asthma after Indoor Smoking Bans

Study: Fewer Kids Visited ERs for Asthma after Indoor Smoking Bans

Emergency rooms in communities with indoor smoking bans reported…

This is Your Brain on Alcohol

This is Your Brain on Alcohol

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2016 — It’s almost time to…

Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017

Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017

WASHINGTON — Washington is bracing for a burst of legislative…

Feeding the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way

Feeding the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way

  Scientists at Princeton University and the U.S. Department…

Science is kid’s play: Online games for school breaks or anytime at all

Science is kid’s play: Online games for school breaks or anytime at all

Do you have kids or students craving online games?…

Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory

Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory

A sensor array off the Pacific Northwest coast has…

No Teeth? No Problem. Dinosaur Species Had Teeth as Babies, Lost Them as They Grew

No Teeth? No Problem. Dinosaur Species Had Teeth as Babies, Lost Them as They Grew

  WASHINGTON (Dec. 22, 2016)—Researchers have discovered that a…

House Majority Coalition to Implement New Budget Subcommittee Process

House Majority Coalition to Implement New Budget Subcommittee Process

Anchorage – When the 30th Alaska Legislature convenes next…

The Arctic and Alaska Science

Tales of frozen water, from San Francisco

Tales of frozen water, from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — On rare winter mornings here, a skim of ice forms on sidewalk puddles. But water’s solid form is mostly an abstraction in this land of…

OU, BU and Smithsonian researchers investigate ancient species in Gulf of Alaska

OU, BU and Smithsonian researchers investigate ancient species in Gulf of Alaska

  Invasive species have shaped island ecosystems and landscapes in the Gulf of Alaska, but their histories are unknown. In a study by the University of Oklahoma, Boston…

Satellite Provides Global View of the Speed of Ice

Satellite Provides Global View of the Speed of Ice

  Glaciers and ice sheets move in unique and sometimes surprising patterns, as evidenced by a new capability that uses satellite images to map the speed of flowing…

To Alaska and then some for Yukon lynx

To Alaska and then some for Yukon lynx

A lynx that roamed more than 200 miles from Kluane Lake in the Yukon Territory to near Chitina is still being tracked across the Alaska landscape, thanks to…

Rural

Copper Center Woman Struck and Killed in Unfortunate Friday Glenn Highway Accident

Copper Center Woman Struck and Killed in Unfortunate Friday Glenn Highway Accident

A Copper Center woman headed home to Copper Center after an Anchorage shopping trip was hit and killed just south of Glennallen early Friday morning according to…

Kenny Lake Man Discovered Deceased in Home During Welfare Check

Kenny Lake Man Discovered Deceased in Home During Welfare Check

Alaska State Troopers did a welfare check on Kenny Lake man, 56-year-old Russell Routt, only to find him deceased in his residence, the trooper dispatch divulged on…

At Sea

Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory

Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory

A sensor array off the Pacific Northwest coast has captured the cracking, bulging and shaking from the eruption of Axial Seamount, a nearly mile-high undersea volcano, in…

Crewmember Hoisted from F/V Transit by USCG

Crewmember Hoisted from F/V Transit by USCG

A crewmember suffering seizure-like symptoms was hoisted from the deck of the F/V Transit by an MH-60 Jayhawk on Sunday morning, Coast Guard public affairs officer, Petty…

KANA Weekly Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Happy Holidays from Kodiak Area Native Association 2016 marks the Kodiak Area Native Association’s 50th year serving our community. Since 1966, KANA and its services have evolved…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

KANA Dental Begins Offering Fluoride Treatments in Villages Year-round KANA’s Dental Department has found new ways to offer improved dental health for rural communities year round. A…

Fishermen's News Online

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Upper Cook Inlet Harvest Forecast Is 1.7 Million Sockeyes

Upper Cook Inlet Harvest Forecast Is 1.7 Million Sockeyes

Biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are forecasting a run of some 4.0 million sockeye salmon to Upper Cook Inlet in 2017, with a…

Events/Notices

Fairbanks International Airport Travel Advisory

Fairbanks International Airport Travel Advisory

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Due to an unexpected failure of TSA screening equipment, delays at passenger screening are anticipated until repairs are complete. Until further notice if you are traveling…

Alutiiq Word of the Week

Table-Alutiiq Word of the Week-December 25th

Table-Alutiiq Word of the Week-December 25th

Stuuluq – Table Stuulumi nertaartukut. – We eat at the table. Western-style furnishings are fairly recent additions to Alutiiq houses. In prehistoric times, Alutiiq builders fitted their…

Opinion

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

Op/Ed

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

