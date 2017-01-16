State
Department of Interior Approves Craig Tribal Association’s Land-into-Trust Application

Juneau, AK (January 13, 2017) – The Department of Interior (DOI) announced Friday that it has approved Craig Tribal Association’s (CTA) land-into-trust application to place a 1.08-acre land parcel into…

Senators Announce U.S. Judge Vacancy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) seek to identify Alaska attorneys interested in serving on the U.S. District Court for the District…

State Files Lawsuit Challenging Recent Federal Hunting Regulations

ANCHORAGE – The State of Alaska filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the National Park Service’s (“NPS”) and Fish and Wildlife Service’s (“FWS”) regulations attempting  to prohibit certain hunting…

General News

Perryville Man Dies Two Days after ATV Accident

Alaska State Troopers were made aware of an unexpected death of a Perryville man two…

APD Urge Drivers to Slow Down at Accident Scenes

Anchorage Police are reminding motorists to give first responders plenty of room on the roadways…

APD Opens Death Investigation for 25-Year-Old Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle

Anchorage police are conducting a “death investigation” in regards to an Anchorage woman who they found…

Coast Guard, DEC Respond to Diesel Spill in Kaktovik

The Coast Guard Unified Command reports that they have established a response to the diesel…

Kwethluk Man Charged with Sexual Assault after Trooper Investigation

Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that after investigating a report of Sexual Assault in…

Trump Administration Considers Moving White House Press Briefings

  Senior members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration…

Trump Promises ‘Full Report on Hacking’ in 90 Days

In a series of tweets Friday, President-elect Donald Trump…

EPA Announces $2 Million to Assist Tribes’ Brownfields Efforts

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has…

Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…

Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions

LONDON — Since Russia’s forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014,…

Trump Warns North Korea on ICBM Test

SEOUL — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump refuted Kim Jong Un’s…

Trump Tweets Praise for Putin’s Decision Against Tit-For-Tat Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not expel…

Data Recorder From Russia Plane Crash Recovered

MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday search teams have…

New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United…

Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…

Rabies Confirmed in a Dog Brought to Anchorage from Rural Alaska

On January 6, 2017, a stray dog brought in…

How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs

  66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…

Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration

  The annual migration of some beluga whales in…

Fast Radio Burst Tied to Distant Dwarf Galaxy and, Perhaps, Magnetar

One of the rare and brief bursts of cosmic…

Trump Administration Considers Moving White House Press Briefings

  Senior members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration…

Trump Promises ‘Full Report on Hacking’ in 90 Days

In a series of tweets Friday, President-elect Donald Trump…

Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…

Trump Expected to Face Questions About Russia During Press Conference

U.S.-President-elect Donald Trump is holding his first news conference…

The Arctic and Alaska Science

Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration

  The annual migration of some beluga whales in Alaska is altered by sea ice changes in the Arctic, while other belugas do not appear to be affected.…

When the Arctic Coast Retreats, Life in the Shallow Water Areas Drastically Changes

The thawing and erosion of Arctic permafrost coasts has dramatically increased in the past years and the sea is now consuming more than 20 meters of land per…

Tales of frozen water, from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — On rare winter mornings here, a skim of ice forms on sidewalk puddles. But water’s solid form is mostly an abstraction in this land of…

OU, BU and Smithsonian researchers investigate ancient species in Gulf of Alaska

  Invasive species have shaped island ecosystems and landscapes in the Gulf of Alaska, but their histories are unknown. In a study by the University of Oklahoma, Boston…

Rural

Perryville Man Dies Two Days after ATV Accident

Alaska State Troopers were made aware of an unexpected death of a Perryville man two days after an ATV accident, troopers reported. It was reported to troopers…

Kwethluk Man Charged with Sexual Assault after Trooper Investigation

Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that after investigating a report of Sexual Assault in the community of Kwethluk on Monday, an additional person came forward to…

At Sea

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To keep fisheries sustainable, managers need to make sure the ecosystems that support fish production stay healthy. An important…

No Fukushima-Related Radiation Detected in Alaska Seafood

(JUNEAU, AK) – The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and other state, federal, and international…

KANA Weekly Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Arctic Care 2017 Set for Kodiak Communities in March/April A few weeks ago, Arctic Care team members returned to Kodiak to coordinate last remaining logistical details of…

Fishermen's News Online

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

A new study shows that the king salmon harvest in Western Region of Alaska commercial fisheries and Kodiak area sport fisheries from 2014 through 2016 was comprised…

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Events/Notices

Ravn Alaska Adds Direct Flights Between Anchorage and Kotzebue

Ravn Alaska announced this week that beginning Feb. 15, it will offer round-trip, Dash-8 flights between Kotzebue and Anchorage, five days a week. With this direct service,…

Alutiiq Word of the Week

Coat-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 15th

Atkuk – Coat Atkut makut maqartut. – These coats are warm. Before the introduction of western clothing, Alutiiq men and women wore a long, hoodless robe made…

Opinion

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

Op/Ed

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

