Walker Applauds Efforts by Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to Open ANWR

ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker applauded Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan Thursday for introducing legislation to allow limited oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife…

BLM Announces Interior Resource Plan, Gov. Walker Responds

  The Bureau of Land Management announced the new Resource Management Plan for the Eastern Interior Planning Area on Thursday, saying its plan is balanced to increase recreational…

Top Scams in Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska — More than 30,000 scams were reported to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker in 2016, with 151 reported in Alaska Tax Collection fraud topped the list…

One Dead, Two Injured in Parks Highway Accident

Two persons were injured and a third person died in a Parks Highway rollover that…

Wasilla Collision Burns One Vehicle, Critically Injures Other Driver

On Wednesday morning, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred between a Ford F650…

Aleknagik Woman Arrested on Arson/Assault Charges after Wednesday Incident

An Aleknagik woman was arrested on Arson, Assault, and Criminal Mischief charges after a disturbance…

Two Fairbanks Homes a Block Apart Burglarized as Occupants Slept

Alaska State troopers are investigating two burglaries just a street apart in Fairbanks, that occurred…

Felon Arrested after Opening Fire out of Apartment Window

Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police say that the subject of a shots fired call…

Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Traveled from Anchorage to Carry Out his Carnage

  New information released by the National Guard revealed…

Gunman Opens Fire at Ft Lauderdale Airport, Five Dead, Eight Injured

At least five people were killed and another eight…

US Places Osama Bin Laden’s Son on Terror Blacklist

The U.S. State Department has placed the son of…

Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions

LONDON — Since Russia’s forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014,…

Trump Warns North Korea on ICBM Test

SEOUL — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump refuted Kim Jong Un’s…

Trump Tweets Praise for Putin’s Decision Against Tit-For-Tat Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not expel…

Data Recorder From Russia Plane Crash Recovered

MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday search teams have…

What’s The Plan?!?

Anchorage, Alaska– Today, University of Alaska students sent a…

Low Levels of Manganese in Welding Fumes Cause Neurological Problems

Welders exposed to airborne manganese at estimated levels below federal…

Study: Fewer Kids Visited ERs for Asthma after Indoor Smoking Bans

Emergency rooms in communities with indoor smoking bans reported…

This is Your Brain on Alcohol

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2016 — It’s almost time to…

Fast Radio Burst Tied to Distant Dwarf Galaxy and, Perhaps, Magnetar

One of the rare and brief bursts of cosmic…

Feeding the Supermassive Black Hole at the Center of the Milky Way

  Scientists at Princeton University and the U.S. Department…

Science is kid’s play: Online games for school breaks or anytime at all

Do you have kids or students craving online games?…

Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory

A sensor array off the Pacific Northwest coast has…

US Intelligence: Top Russian Officials Behind Election Interference

Top U.S. intelligence officials say they believe high-level Russian…

Trump Rebukes Finding Russia Meddled in US Election

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, two weeks from taking office,…

Young Sworn into 23rd Term, Hits Ground Running

Washington, D.C. – Alaska Congressman Don Young was sworn…

Murkowski Sworn in to Fourth Term as U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)…

The Arctic and Alaska Science

When the Arctic Coast Retreats, Life in the Shallow Water Areas Drastically Changes

The thawing and erosion of Arctic permafrost coasts has dramatically increased in the past years and the sea is now consuming more than 20 meters of land per…

Tales of frozen water, from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — On rare winter mornings here, a skim of ice forms on sidewalk puddles. But water’s solid form is mostly an abstraction in this land of…

OU, BU and Smithsonian researchers investigate ancient species in Gulf of Alaska

  Invasive species have shaped island ecosystems and landscapes in the Gulf of Alaska, but their histories are unknown. In a study by the University of Oklahoma, Boston…

Satellite Provides Global View of the Speed of Ice

  Glaciers and ice sheets move in unique and sometimes surprising patterns, as evidenced by a new capability that uses satellite images to map the speed of flowing…

Rural

Ahtna, Inc. Announces Conclusion of Tolsona No. 1 Field Operations and Successful Demobilization

Glennallen, Alaska – Ahtna, Inc. announced Friday, that it has concluded operations on the Tolsona No. 1 gas exploration well after completion of the initial flow testing.…

Copper Center Woman Struck and Killed in Unfortunate Friday Glenn Highway Accident

A Copper Center woman headed home to Copper Center after an Anchorage shopping trip was hit and killed just south of Glennallen early Friday morning according to…

At Sea

NOAA Fisheries Issues Recovery Plan for Cook Inlet Beluga Whales

NOAA Fisheries is releasing its recovery plan for the Cook Inlet beluga whale, which will guide efforts to recover the species to a point where they can be…

Underwater Volcano’s Fiery Eruption Captured in Detail by Seafloor Observatory

A sensor array off the Pacific Northwest coast has captured the cracking, bulging and shaking from the eruption of Axial Seamount, a nearly mile-high undersea volcano, in…

KANA Weekly Updates

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Arctic Care 2017 Set for Kodiak Communities in March/April A few weeks ago, Arctic Care team members returned to Kodiak to coordinate last remaining logistical details of…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Happy Holidays from Kodiak Area Native Association 2016 marks the Kodiak Area Native Association’s 50th year serving our community. Since 1966, KANA and its services have evolved…

Fishermen's News Online

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

A new study shows that the king salmon harvest in Western Region of Alaska commercial fisheries and Kodiak area sport fisheries from 2014 through 2016 was comprised…

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Events/Notices

Fairbanks International Airport Travel Advisory

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Due to an unexpected failure of TSA screening equipment, delays at passenger screening are anticipated until repairs are complete. Until further notice if you are traveling…

Alutiiq Word of the Week

New Years Eve-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 1st

Nuuwikuutam Maqin’ra (N); Snuuwikuutam Maqin’ra (S); Nuta’aq uksugkam Maqin’ra – New Years Eve Ernerpak nuta’aq uksugkam maqin’ra. – Today is New Year’s Eve. A favorite Kodiak New…

Opinion

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

Op/Ed

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

