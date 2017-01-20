Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed The timing of the first entry of humans into North America across the Bering Strait has now been set back 10,000 years. This has been demonstrated beyond…

Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration The annual migration of some beluga whales in Alaska is altered by sea ice changes in the Arctic, while other belugas do not appear to be affected.…