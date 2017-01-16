Department of Interior Approves Craig Tribal Association’s Land-into-Trust Application
Juneau, AK (January 13, 2017) – The Department of Interior (DOI) announced Friday that it has approved Craig Tribal Association’s (CTA) land-into-trust application to place a 1.08-acre land parcel into…
Senators Announce U.S. Judge Vacancy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) seek to identify Alaska attorneys interested in serving on the U.S. District Court for the District…
State Files Lawsuit Challenging Recent Federal Hunting Regulations
ANCHORAGE – The State of Alaska filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the National Park Service’s (“NPS”) and Fish and Wildlife Service’s (“FWS”) regulations attempting to prohibit certain hunting…
Perryville Man Dies Two Days after ATV Accident
Alaska State Troopers were made aware of an unexpected death of a Perryville man two…
APD Urge Drivers to Slow Down at Accident Scenes
Anchorage Police are reminding motorists to give first responders plenty of room on the roadways…
APD Opens Death Investigation for 25-Year-Old Woman Found Deceased in Vehicle
Anchorage police are conducting a “death investigation” in regards to an Anchorage woman who they found…
Coast Guard, DEC Respond to Diesel Spill in Kaktovik
The Coast Guard Unified Command reports that they have established a response to the diesel…
Kwethluk Man Charged with Sexual Assault after Trooper Investigation
Alaska State Troopers reported on Friday that after investigating a report of Sexual Assault in…
Trump Administration Considers Moving White House Press Briefings
Senior members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration…
Trump Promises ‘Full Report on Hacking’ in 90 Days
In a series of tweets Friday, President-elect Donald Trump…
EPA Announces $2 Million to Assist Tribes’ Brownfields Efforts
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has…
Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…
Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions
LONDON — Since Russia’s forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014,…
Trump Warns North Korea on ICBM Test
SEOUL — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump refuted Kim Jong Un’s…
Trump Tweets Praise for Putin’s Decision Against Tit-For-Tat Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not expel…
Data Recorder From Russia Plane Crash Recovered
MOSCOW — Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday search teams have…
New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA
JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…
KANA Weekly News and Updates
Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United…
Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…
Rabies Confirmed in a Dog Brought to Anchorage from Rural Alaska
On January 6, 2017, a stray dog brought in…
How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs
66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…
Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate
Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…
Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration
The annual migration of some beluga whales in…
Fast Radio Burst Tied to Distant Dwarf Galaxy and, Perhaps, Magnetar
One of the rare and brief bursts of cosmic…
Trump Administration Considers Moving White House Press Briefings
Senior members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s administration…
Trump Promises ‘Full Report on Hacking’ in 90 Days
In a series of tweets Friday, President-elect Donald Trump…
Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…
Trump Expected to Face Questions About Russia During Press Conference
U.S.-President-elect Donald Trump is holding his first news conference…