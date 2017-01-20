State
Last Alaska Air Guard HC-130N aircraft departs for Patrick Air Force Base

  JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Current and former members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 211th Rescue Squadron bid farewell to the last of their HC-130N aircraft…

Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development

Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…

Governor Walker Delivers Third State of the State Address

JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker delivered his third State of the State address Wednesday evening, urging members of the 30th Alaska State Legislature to pass a plan this session…

Proactive Investigation into Online Child Pornography Nets Arrest of Wasilla Man

(Mat-Su Valley, Alaska) – In October 2016, the ABI Technical Crimes Unit (TCU)/Internet Crimes Against…

Fairbanks Man Does Not Fall for Phone Scam

AST notified the public of a scam that is possibly targetting senior citizens in the…

One Dies, One Injured in Iliamna Lake ATV Accident

Alaska State troopers are reporting that a Kokhanok ATV rider died on Thursday following an accident…

Three Arrested in Anchorage’s Grover Lane Burglary, Theft Case

Anchorage police have arrested three suspects on burglary and criminal mischief charges after a two…

Remains of Overdue Snowmachiner Found Near Selawik Hot Springs

Alaska State Troopers say that their death investigation into the death of a Fairbanks man…

President Donald Trump Says Now It’s ‘Only America First’

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump, sworn in Friday as the 45th…

Donald Trump Sworn-in as 45th US President

WASHINGTON — Billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump has been…

Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ to Appear in New York Court Friday

  NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin…

Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy

ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…

8 Found Alive in Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche

Italian rescue teams say eight people have been found…

Rattled Europe Debates How Best to Approach Trump

  LONDON — European governments struggled Tuesday to assess whether…

Turkey Arrests Suspect in New Year’s Nightclub Attack

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed Tuesday authorities arrested…

Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions

LONDON — Since Russia’s forceful takeover of Crimea in 2014,…

Opioid Overdose Deaths One Reason for Decline in US Life Expectancy

ATLANTA AND WASHINGTON — For decades, U.S. life expectancy has…

New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United…

Senate Votes 51-48 in First Step Toward ‘Obamacare’ Repeal

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has taken the first step…

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed

  The timing of the first entry of humans…

How Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs

  66 million years ago, the sudden extinction of…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To…

Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration

  The annual migration of some beluga whales in…

President Donald Trump Says Now It’s ‘Only America First’

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump, sworn in Friday as the 45th…

Donald Trump Sworn-in as 45th US President

WASHINGTON — Billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump has been…

Rattled Europe Debates How Best to Approach Trump

  LONDON — European governments struggled Tuesday to assess whether…

Trump Clash with Civil Rights Congressman Fuels Democrat Boycott

CAPITOL HILL — Presidential inaugurations are usually politically unifying events…

Freshman Lawmaker Supports Opening ANWR to Oil and Gas Development

Juneau – As his first legislative action since assuming office, Representative Dean Westlake (D-Kotzebue) Wednesday introduced House Joint Resolution 5 urging the United States Congress to pass legislation…

The First Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Believed

  The timing of the first entry of humans into North America across the Bering Strait has now been set back 10,000 years. This has been demonstrated beyond…

Arctic Sea Ice Loss Impacts Beluga Whale Migration

  The annual migration of some beluga whales in Alaska is altered by sea ice changes in the Arctic, while other belugas do not appear to be affected.…

When the Arctic Coast Retreats, Life in the Shallow Water Areas Drastically Changes

The thawing and erosion of Arctic permafrost coasts has dramatically increased in the past years and the sea is now consuming more than 20 meters of land per…

One Dies, One Injured in Iliamna Lake ATV Accident

Alaska State troopers are reporting that a Kokhanok ATV rider died on Thursday following an accident on Iliamna Lake on Thursday night. The identity of that person is…

USDA Announces Issue of Alaska Rural Homeownership Resource Guide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska– U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) Alaska State Director Jim Nordlund today announced that USDA-RD in coordination with the Federal Reserve Bank of San…

Fish Habitat Formed by Slow-Growing Corals may Recover More Slowly in a Changing Climate

  Managing fisheries means more than managing fish. To keep fisheries sustainable, managers need to make sure the ecosystems that support fish production stay healthy. An important…

No Fukushima-Related Radiation Detected in Alaska Seafood

(JUNEAU, AK) – The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and other state, federal, and international…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Get Smart About Antibiotics Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least…

KANA Weekly News and Updates

Arctic Care 2017 Set for Kodiak Communities in March/April A few weeks ago, Arctic Care team members returned to Kodiak to coordinate last remaining logistical details of…

BC, West Coast Chinooks Dominate King Salmon Harvest in Western Alaska

A new study shows that the king salmon harvest in Western Region of Alaska commercial fisheries and Kodiak area sport fisheries from 2014 through 2016 was comprised…

GHL Set for Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery

A guideline harvest level of 14,649 tons has been set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game for the 2017 Sitka sound sac roe herring fishery.…

Living Alaska Exhibit Debuts at Alutiiq Museum

In 2003, Alaska’s Rasmuson Foundation launched its Art Acquisition Fund, providing grants to museums to collect the current works of Alaskan artists. In its first decade, the…

Coat-Alutiiq Word of the Week-January 15th

Atkuk – Coat Atkut makut maqartut. – These coats are warm. Before the introduction of western clothing, Alutiiq men and women wore a long, hoodless robe made…

Ballot Measure 1 Makes Good Business Sense for Alaska

At CIRI, when we sit down to consider changes to the way we do business, besides keeping our shareholder’s best interests in mind, we usually look for…

How President Obama has Protected our Sacred land for Future Generations

  I am very proud to be both Navajo and American. As the President of the Navajo Nation, I’ve dedicated my life to ensuring that, as a…

