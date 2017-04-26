­­­Traditional Games Promoting Sportsmanship Attract Athletes from Across the State

Apr 26, 2017.
The Wrist Carry is one of 10 traditional Alaska Native contests that make up the NYO Games. The Wrist Carry represents the significance of a successful hunt and tests the strength and endurance of hunters while showing appreciation for the animal giving itself. Beginning Thursday, April 27, the 2017 NYO Games at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage will draw thousands of athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators from more than 100 communities across the state to celebrate the spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship and achieving one’s individual best. PHOTO BY WAYDE CARROLL PHOTOGRAPHY

Beginning Thursday, nearly 500 student athletes from over 100 communities across Alaska will gather at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage for the 47th Annual NYO Games Alaska. Running April 27–29, the 2017 Games will host student athletes from across the state who will demonstrate their strength, agility and skill in traditional Alaska Native contests, including the One-Foot High Kick, Wrist Carry and Seal Hop, among others.

NYO celebrates Alaska’s rich diversity and is open to students of all cultures. The Games foster values such as teamwork, leadership and cross-cultural respect and test endurance by requiring balance of mind and body. NYO’s 10 competitive events are influenced by the skills and abilities originally involved with subsistence activities passed along for generations.

“The NYO Games showcase amazing athletic abilities while emphasizing traditional values like cooperation, interdependence and hard work—values rooted in the history of these Games,” said Gloria O’Neill, President and CEO of Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC). “NYO athletes carry these values forward and share them across cultures in an atmosphere that’s both highly competitive and highly collaborative.”

Event highlights include Opening Ceremonies, the 7th Annual Pilot Bread Recipe Contest and the 2017 Opportunities Expo, plus “Honoring Our Youth” days on Friday and Saturday.

Individual results for the 2017 Games will be available daily through CITC’s website and social media sites.

Visit citci.org/nyo-games for additional information.

Who:                 Nearly 500 student athletes in grades 7–12 from schools throughout Alaska

What:               47th Annual NYO Games Alaska featuring 10 competitive events, a variety of cultural activities, the Pilot Bread recipe contest and the 2017 Opportunities Expo

Kickoff:            Opening Ceremonies begin Thursday, April 27 at 1 p.m., and include the Grand Entry of Teams, Kingikmiut Dancers, National Anthem and guest speakers

Special performance: Byron Nicholai, “I Sing. You Dance.” Friday, 3 p.m.

Where:            Alaska Airlines Center, UAA campus, 3550 Providence Dr., Anchorage

When:              Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 27–29

Admission:     FREE admission and parking

Follow the event: Streamed live at bssd.org

Social media: Facebook; Twitter: @CITCAlaska; #NYOGames and #NYO2017; Instagram: CITCAlaska

2017 Schedule of Events
2017 Results
