10 Holiday Cooking Safety Tips from Red Cross

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, November 16, 2017 — Millions of people will gather for Thanksgiving to enjoy time with loved ones and a delicious holiday dinner. With cooking being the number one cause of home fires, the American Red Cross recommends that everyone follow these fire safety steps:
Bonus Tip
The Red Cross First Aid App provides expert advice for common mishaps or emergencies including cuts, burns and what to do if someone is choking. Download the app for free in your app store or text GETFIRST to 90999.
Mat-Su Free Smoke Alarm Sign-Up Event: Saturday, November 25
The Red Cross of Alaska Will be at West Lakes Fire Department station #71 Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. registering residents for free smoke alarm installations. West Lakes Fire Department is located at 1685 Pittman Road, Wasilla, Alaska 99623. Upon registration, the Red Cross will contact you to set an appointment. During your appointment, the Red Cross will come to your home and install as many smoke alarms as needed at no cost. The Red Cross will also complete a home fire safety checklist with you and help you and your family create a fire escape plan.