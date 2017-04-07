11-Year-Old Michigan Boy Hangs Self after Social Media Prank

Alaska Native News Apr 7, 2017.

A Michigan teen is facing charges after she faked her suicide as a prank on several social media sites in March. Her prank caused her boyfriend, 11-year-old Tysen Benz to take his own life in response.

The 13-year-old girl is facing charges of “telecommunication services-malicious use and using a computer to commit a crime,”the Marquette City Police Captain, Michael Kohler stated in a press release.

Benz’s mother found her son in his room on March 14th, hanging by his neck, one hour after he had seen the posts that his girlfriend and her friends posted about her suicide. Benz replied over the site saying he was going to take his own life because of her suicide.

Even though he messaged the girl’s friends, they continued the ruse, and did not report his remarks or intentions to authorities or to Benz’s mother. His mother reported that she had been reaching out to the girl’s father and aunt for months to get her to stop communicating with her son.

Benz was kept alive on life support until April 4th, but had no chance of ever recovering from the devastating brain damage that had occurred.

Benz, who has brothers 10 and 14, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.





