12-Year-Old in Custody after LA Middle School Shootings

Alaska Native News Feb 1, 2018.
LAPD officers escorting the 12-year-old shooting suspect to patrol vehicle. Image-KTLA video screenshot

The Los Angeles Police Department report that a 12-year-old student from the Sal Castro Middle School has been taken into custody after a shooting incident in a classroom there where five students were injured. 

While they report that the student is in custody, they have yet to reveal a motive in the shootings that left a 15-year-old with a critical gunshot wound to the head and another 15-year-old girl with a wound to the wrist. Three others, 11, 12 and 30, were also admitted to the hospital with grazing wounds. The incident took place just after classes started at just before 9 am.

The suspect was taken from the classroom in handcuffs, as were several other students, after the incident. Those others were patted down and released.

The school, which does random weapons checks of their students, does not know how she got the firearm to school or where she acquired it.

The interim principal at the school released a statement following the incident, saying,

The Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles School Police and District leadership immediately responded, and we followed protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of the Castro Middle School community. The school has been declared safe, and we are communicating with parents of students at Castro Middle School, as well as neighboring campuses. We are also providing appropriate supports to those who may be impacted by the incident.




