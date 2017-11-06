14-Time Felon Sentenced for Felon in Possession of Firearm Conviction

Alaska Native News Nov 6, 2017.

It was announced today by the Department of Justice’s acting US Attorney that a 14-time-convicted felon was sentenced once again in Federal Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm on Friday.

59-year-old Anchorage man, Jeff Green, faced United States District Court Judge Sharon Gleason and was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. This is his fifth time that Green has been convicted of that offense.

It was noted by the court that Green had at least 14 felony convictions, that included homicide, robbery, burglary and meth-related offenses. In phone calls recorded of Green’s conversations, Green described himself as an “outlaw,” and bragged that he had “18 violent felony convictions,” prosecutors stated in court.





Green was arrested when Anchorage police saw him near his apartment and took him into custody. He was picked up on June 3rd after failing to remand on a state offense. When arrested, Green was found to have a handgun in his pocket. A further search of Green’s apartment would find two more pistols hidden in a storage space next to his apartment. Green had cut a hole in the wall to the storage unit and hid the firearms here where he could access them without leaving his apartment.

Green’s sentence is one year less than the maximum for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.