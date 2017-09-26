14 Year Old Teen Dies in Aleknagik, Huffing Suspected

Alaska Native News Sep 26, 2017.

A 14-year-old teen was found dead in a boat in the community of Aleknagik during the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to the trooper report, Nayumiralria Tugatuk, age 14, was found at 12:30 am on Saturday morning, slumped over next to an open can of gasoline in a boat.

While the young teen’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy, troopers report that their investigation points to “huffing” as his cause of death.

Tugatuk’s next of kin was notified.





