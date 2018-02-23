17 Arrested in Under-Cover Retail Detail
MJ Thim | APD Feb 23, 2018.
This past Wednesday, officers with the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) and Community Action Policing Team (CAP) partnered with Walmart (7405 Debarr Road) to conduct an undercover retail detail in an attempt to target theft related crime.
Officers arrested 17 people for various crimes including theft and drugs. Their names and crime details are listed below.
- Jacob Snyder (23-years-old) concealed merchandise and arrested for Shoplift – Concealment. Case 18-7692
- Brandon Bahr (34-years-old) consumed food while inside of Walmart and did not pay for the items; he was arrested for Theft IV. Case 18-7698
- Rendy Ripple (28-years-old) and Direll Harris (30-years-old) selected an air nail gun, concealed it and exited the store. When contacted by law enforcement Ripple resisted arrest and ran on foot through the parking lot in an attempt to escape. Officers caught Ripple in the parking lot and arrested her. Harris was arrested without incident. Ripple was charged with Resisting Arrest, Burglary II, Theft IV, and Trespassing. Harris was charged with Burglary II, Theft IV, and Trespass. Cases 18-7709 and 18-7708
- Vance Decker (55-years-old) concealed merchandise and arrested for Shoplift – Concealment. Case 18-7714
- Jason Premo (41-years-old) was contacted regarding a possible fraudulent return of merchandise and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV. Case 18-7715
- Zachari Clark (33-years-old) was recognized by Walmart employees as a frequent shoplifter and someone that had previously been trespassed from all Walmart stores. Clark was contacted and arrested for Trespassing. Case 18-7719
- Kevin Clark (26-years-old) concealed merchandise and arrested for Shoplifting. Clark was out on conditions of release and the shoplift was a violation. Clark was also arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release. Case 18-7726
- Jeffery Estrada (37-years-old). Undercover officers in the Walmart parking lot located a stolen vehicle. Members of ISU and CAP attempted to block the vehicle. Estrada tried to drive out of the blocking technique; officers pinned the stolen vehicle in. Once Estrada could not get away in the vehicle, he fled on foot in the parking lot and was arrested for Vehicle Theft, Theft II, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Endangerment. Case 18-7345
- Virginia Haley (25-years-old) stole merchandise and arrested for Shoplifting. Case 18-7729
- Matthew Lee (34-years-old) stole merchandise; he had previously been trespassed from Walmart. Lee was arrested for Burglary II, Theft IV, and Trespassing. Case 18-7730
- Natasha Douglas (32-years-old) concealed merchandise and arrested for Shoplift – Concealment. Case 18-7732
- A 15-year-old juvenile was recognized by Walmart employees as a prior theft suspect. The juvenile also had a pending misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The juvenile was with his mother who had previously been trespassed from Walmart for theft. The juvenile was arrested and his mother was released with a trespass warning. Case 18-7731
- Lorelle Sifsof (35-years-old) was recognized by Walmart employees as a previous theft and trespass suspect. ISU officers contacted Sifsof to provide a trespass warning and found Sifsof to be in possession of another person’s credit card. Sifsof was arrested for Theft II. Case 18-7740
- Wassillie Johnston (26-years-old) concealed merchandise and arrested for Shoplift – Concealment. Johnston was also in possession of three credit cards belonging to other people. He was additionally charged with three counts of Theft II and Theft IV. Case 18-7742
- Sarah Raymer (34-years-old) concealed merchandise and arrested for Shoplift – Concealment. Case 18-7746
- David Huestis (38-years-old) concealed merchandise totaling $27.97. He was arrested for Shoplift – Concealment. Case 18-7748
The community can expect more Retail Details with more retailers to prevent and discourage theft.
Source: APD