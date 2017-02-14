18th Annual Alaska Aviation Hall of Fame Gala Announced

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
The 18th annual Alaska Aviation Hall of Fame Gala will be held on March 25th at the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage. The Alaska Aviation Hall of Fame is a celebration of the men & women who shaped Alaska’s aviation history, and thus the history of our state. It is to these brave pilots and entrepreneurs that we owe our thanks for laying the foundation for the Alaska that we all know and love.
The Hall of Fame serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum, providing support for the museum’s exhibits, educational programs, and public programs.
This year, the Alaska Aviation Museum will be inducting three special aviators; Holger “Jorgy” Jorgensen, J. Vic “Bud” Brown, Jr., and Sam White. Mr. Jorgensen, along with Bill English, were the first Alaska Native persons to earn their commercial pilot’s license in 1948. An extraordinary captain in his own right, Mr. Jorgensen helped break down the racial barriers which plagued Alaska’s aviation industry. Mr. J. Vic Brown was a key figure in the growth of the Civil Air Patrol in Alaska, spearheading the CAP rescue and medical missions immediately following the 1964 Good Friday earthquake. Mr. White was Alaska’s most famous wildlife agent, and is the world’s first flying game warden.