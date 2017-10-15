19-Year-Old Arrested After Colliding with Wasilla Residence

Alaska Native News Oct 15, 2017.

Troopers in Wasilla responded to the scene on White Birch Drive early Sunday morning after a caller reported that a vehicle had crashed into their residence, then fled in the vehicle.

AST searched the area for the suspect vehicle and located the 1990 Subaru wagon on Knik Goose Bay Road near Donovan. They contacted the driver of the vehicle and identified him as 19-year-old Phillip Ward.

The investigation at the scene determined that Ward was driving under the influence. During the contact, Ward failed to inform the troopers that he had a pistol concealed on his person.

Ward was arrested on charges of DUI, Minor Operating After Consuming Alcohol, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Misconduct Involving Weapons V x2 counts ( one count for not disclosing, one count for possession of a firearm under the influence), and Criminal Mischief V. Ward was also issued citations for Minor Consuming Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended.





He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there, then released on his own recognizance after he sobered up.