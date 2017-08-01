19-Year-Old Napaskiak Teen Charged with Murder in Sunday Shooting Death

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
At 8:30 am on Sunday morning, State troopers responded to a residence in Napaskiak after they received a report of a shooting at that location.
Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Nunapitchuk resident, Kyle Wassillie, dead from a gunshot wound.
AST did not reveal further information into their investigation of the incident.
Troopers placed 19-year-old Adam Williams under arrest for Wassillie’s death and charged him with Murder I.
Williams was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.
Williams was arraigned on Monday and an attorney was appointed.
Napaskiak is a small community of just over 400 people approximately six miles downriver from Bethel.