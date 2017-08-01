19-Year-Old Napaskiak Teen Charged with Murder in Sunday Shooting Death

Alaska Native News Aug 1, 2017.

At 8:30 am on Sunday morning, State troopers responded to a residence in Napaskiak after they received a report of a shooting at that location.

Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Nunapitchuk resident, Kyle Wassillie, dead from a gunshot wound.

AST did not reveal further information into their investigation of the incident.

Troopers placed 19-year-old Adam Williams under arrest for Wassillie’s death and charged him with Murder I.

Williams was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Williams was arraigned on Monday and an attorney was appointed.

Napaskiak is a small community of just over 400 people approximately six miles downriver from Bethel.





