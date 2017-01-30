20-Year-Old Arrested on Murder Charges in Chenega Bay Death

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2017.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Murder II charges after an investigation in the death of a Chenega Bay man on Saturday.

Troopers in Soldotna received a call from Chenega Bay reporting that 42-year-old George Eleshansky had been found deceased at his residence on Saturday morning. Following the report, Alaska State Troopers based in Seward responded to the scene on the island to the east of Seward in Prince William Sound. When troopers arrived, they secured the scene until the Alaska Bureau of Investigations could fly in and access the scene.

After the initial investigation, troopers arrested 20-year-old Tazman Selanoff on one count of Murder II. He was transported to the Seward Jail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday. A Grand Jury is also scheduled for February 8th.

Eleshansky’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. His next of kin were notified of his death.





