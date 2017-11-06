2017 Commercial Crew License Winners
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is proud to announce the winners of the promotional give away of ten 2017 commercial crewmember licenses. Each lucky winner will receive a refund check of the cost of their 2017 commercial crewmember license.
- Joel Kettering
- Benjamin Coleman
- Jeffrey Fraval
- Andrew Kugtsun
- Scot Akers
- Jose Pena
- Kristen Green
- Katrina Sutor
- Weatherly Bates
- Chung Ho
ADF&G encourages our customers to use the Alaska Fish and Game Online Store to purchase their 2018 licenses. The Online Store provides quick and accurate service and the ability to print your license from the comfort of your own home. Sign up for your myADF&G account to view all your Online Store purchases!
Winners were drawn at random from the pool of eligible contestants. To be eligible, entrants had to complete their 2017 commercial crew license renewal online, through the Alaska Fish and Game Online Store before October 6, 2017.
Source: ADF&G