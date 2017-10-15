2017 GMU 2 wolf harvest meeting at the Craig Ranger District

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
CRAIG, Alaska — Biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, are hosting a meeting at the Craig Ranger District on October 16, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss in-season management for the 2017 regulatory year (RY). Game management unit (GMU) 2 wolf hunting season for federally qualified subsistence users on federal lands opened on Sept. 1 and the trapping season opens on Nov. 15, respectively. State wolf hunting and trapping seasons in GMU 2 opens on Dec. 1. The length of the state seasons will depend on the number of wolves taken during the federal hunting and trapping seasons prior to Dec. 1. The state and federal seasons will be closed when managers believe harvest is approaching the 2017 harvest quota of 46 wolves.
In RY2016, actual Unit 2 wolf harvest was two and a half times the harvest quota and exceeded the maximum state Guideline Harvest Level set in regulation. Federal and state and managers plan to discuss RY2017 harvest management options with GMU 2 hunters and trappers. Through those discussions, ADF&G and the Forest Service will develop an in-season harvest management strategy that will enable managers to limit harvest to within the RY2017 harvest quota.
Please call the ADF&G Ketchikan area office at 907-225-2475 or Douglas Regional office at 907-465-4265 for more information. For more information from the U.S. Forest Service please call Matt Anderson at 907-826-3271. Maps of Federal lands within GMU 2 are available at Forest Service offices. Maps and additional information on the Federal Subsistence Management Program can be found on the web at http://www.doi.gov/subsistence/index.cfm.
Source: ADF&G