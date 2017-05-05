2017 Police Memorial Ceremonies

- Home
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska)‐ Alaska’s Police Memorial Week will begin this Friday May 5, 2015. To honor the fallen Law Enforcement Officers from across the state, there will be multiple ceremonies at various locations. Please come and show your support to the men and women who wear a badge in order to make Alaska a safer, better place and to remember those who have lost their lives in the process. This year we are saddened to be adding the name of fallen Sergeant Allen Brandt of Fairbanks Police Department to the memorial.
Anchorage: May 5, 2017. The event starts at 3pm at the Alaska State Crime Detection Laboratory on 4805 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue.
Juneau: May 10, 2015. At noon there will be a wreath-laying at Evergreen Cemetery. At 6:00pm that evening there will be another ceremony at Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School.
Fairbanks: May 19, 2017. The event starts at 11am and is located at the Fairbanks Police Department at 911 Cushman Street.
*National Police Memorial Day is recognized on May 15 every year. Memorial services in Alaska are held on different days so families of the fallen officers can attend their local service as well as the National Memorial, if they choose.