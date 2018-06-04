2018 Candidacy Filing Deadline Passes

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JUNE 2, 2018, JUNEAU – The filing deadline for the 2018 elections has passed as of June 1 at 5 p.m. The August 21, 2018 primary ballot will include candidates for U.S. Representative, Governor, Lt. Governor, all 40 House Districts and 10 Senate Districts.
“As we experienced in 2016, the division has received steady candidacy filings over the last couple of months and had a surge of last-minute filings on the final day,” said State Elections Director Josie Bahnke.
A total of 156 candidates have been certified for the various primary election ballots. 20 candidates filed paperwork to run as nominating petition candidates for the general election. These candidates have until primary election day to submit nominating petition signatures. If certified, nominating petition candidates will appear on the November 6, 2018 general election ballot.
1 candidate filed as a write-in candidate for the general election.
The Division of Elections (DOE) will conduct 2018 state elections as vote in person at a voting location with early and absentee voting opportunities. Anyone who wishes to receive their ballot through the mail has the option to do so for the 2018 elections provided they apply to receive an Absentee Ballot by the following deadlines:
Primary Election: August 11
General Election: October 27
All early and absentee voting opportunities can be located on the Division of Elections website at http://www.elections.alaska.gov/
Division of Elections (DOE) will be conducting the 2018 elections as vote in person at a precinct voting location with early and absentee voting opportunities. Division of Elections (DOE) will be conducting the 2018 elections as vote in person at a precinct voting location with early and absentee voting opportunities.
Contact: Samantha Miller, Election Communications Manager: samantha.miller@alaska.gov, (907)-500-8505.
|
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.