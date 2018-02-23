210th, 212th Rescue Squadrons Lift Injured Skier from Flattop

Alaska Native News Feb 23, 2018.

The Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center report that they received a call-in from Flattop Mountain near Anchorage alerting them to an injured skier there.

The caller at 4:04 pm on Thursday reported that a 22-year-old skier, identified as Jordon Ross, had sustained injuries when he collided with a rocky outcrop and had become incapacitated and could not move.

Requests went out to Alaska State Parks personnel, the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and to the trooper chopper, Helo-2. According to the report, Helo-2 had to cancel their participation because of weather.

Troopers say that after the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was contacted, the 210th Rescue and 212th Rescue Squadrons were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they hoisted Ross from the mountain and transported him to the Providence Alaska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The nature of those injuries were not disclosed.