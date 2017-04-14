2,600 Tons of Scrap Metal Removed from Kodiak Area Villages

- Home
Kodiak Island Village Cleanup
Kodiak, AK, April 10, 2017: From June 2015 to December 2016, the village communities in the Kodiak Island Archipelago participated in a massive clean-up effort resulting in 2,625.5 tons of scrap metal. 27,939 pounds of lead acid batteries, 1,715 pounds of electronic waste, twenty-nine 55-gallon drums of contaminated fuel waste, and 540 gallons of paint, chemicals, and other household hazardous waste removed for recycling off-island.
The Coastal Impact Assistance Program (CIAP) Grant titled “Village Metals Project” utilized Federal funds managed through the US Fish and Wildlife Service, received by the Kodiak Island Borough in 2013. The Kodiak Island Housing Authority and the Kodiak Area Native Association (KANA) created agreements with the Kodiak Island Borough to administer the project.
Along with making the coastal village communities cleaner and safer, local technical capacity was grown and local employment was achieved. Village resident participants attended technical training classes, developing skills that will be retained locally. Employment totaled 8,885 hours of local labor, injecting over $250,000 in wages into local economies.