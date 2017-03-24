Akiak Man Arrested on Assault Charges after Stabbing Victim in Forehead with Arrow

Alaska Native News Mar 24, 2017.

Although very little information has been released by troopers, they did reveal that an arrest has been made in an Akiak assault incident that took place late Thursday.

Troopers received a call at 9:44 pm, reporting an assault in the small community of Akiak in southwest Alaska.

According to the brief report revealed by troopers via the trooper dispatch, the assault investigation resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Ronald Bell. The report revealed that Bell had stabbed a man in the forehead with an arrow.

In addition to the Assault III charges for wounding the victim, Bell was also charged with breaking out the windows of a home with an axe.

Akiak is a community of just under 350. I lies on the west bank of the Kuskokwim River 42 miles northeast of Bethel.





