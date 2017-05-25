Two Boaters Missing, Presumed Deceased on Yukon River

Alaska Native News May 25, 2017.

Boaters and troopers are scouring the Yukon River for two persons believed deceased downriver from the community of Beaver in interior Alaska.

AST received a report that 45-year-old Kim Andon, of Rampart, was found walking along the Yukon River two miles downriver from Beaver. She said that she had been walking for a few days following a boating accident on the river.

She told troopers that she was with two others, 56-year-old Clifford Adams and Ai Adams, age 38, both of Beaver, when their boat turned over as they were returning to that community.

She reported that she was the only one wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, and that the other two were unresponsive when she last saw them.

A search was initiated immediately after the incident was reported and Helo-2 flew the river. The boat was located, but there were no signs of the two victims.

