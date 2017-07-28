34th Annual National Night Out event to be held at the Mountain View Community Center

- Home
Anchorage, Alaska – The Mountain View Community will be participating in the 34TH Annual National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. National Night Out was introduced in 1984 as an effort to heighten awareness and strengthen participation in local anti-crime efforts. The first year the event took place, 400 communities in 23 states participated in National Night Out with 2.5 million Americans taking part. In 2016, citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups, businesses, youth organizations and local, state and federal officials from 16,540 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide joined forces for this event. Nationally, 38.1 million people participated last year.
The community of Mountain View will be hosting National Night Out for the 17th year at the Mountain View Community Center. There will be a free community barbecue, various booths with information regarding safety as well as crime and drug prevention, free carnival games, pony rides and entertainment from community members. Local community leaders will be present to talk with community members.
National Night Out is supported locally by the following organizations: Volunteers of America, Target, New Hope Baptist, Safe Kids Alaska, True North Church, Mountain View Boys & Girls Club, Dollar Thrifty; Alaska Injury Prevention Center, Alaska Christian Ministries; Zah’s Prints Photography & Video; Mountain View Lions Club.
For more information, please contact Zahkia Morgan, National Night Out Coordinator at nationalnightoutalaska@gmail.com.
About National Night Out
National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods a safer, better place to live. NNO aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.
