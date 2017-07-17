37-Year-Old Man in Physical Altercation Dies of Fatal Stab Wounds in Levelock

Alaska Native News Jul 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers suspect that alcohol was a factor in the fatal stabbing death that occurred in Levelock on Friday evening.

AST and Alaska Wildlife troopers responded to a residence in Levelock at approximately 9:10 pm on Friday evening and discovered 37-year-old Ellis Lee Kaloke, of Eagle River, dead from stab wounds.

According to the investigation at the scene, it was found that Kaloke and the homeowner had gotten into a dispute that quickly turned into a physical confrontation, at which time, Kaloke was fatally stabbed.

Kaloke’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

His next of kin have been notified.

The investigation into the death is continuing.





