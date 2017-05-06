5.4 Magnitude Quake Rattles Kenai Peninsula

Alaska Native News May 6, 2017.

A moderate 5.4 magnitude quake generated at a depth of forty-five miles originated approximately 10 miles north of Ninilchik on Saturday evening at 8:25 pm. The shaker could be felt up and down the western half of the Kenai Peninsula.

While in areas close to the epicenter, residents felt heavy shaking, other portions of the Kenai Peninsula felt a very weak shake. The National Tsunami Center in Palmer released a statement stating that “There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake.”







