6.5 Magnitude Quake Hits China’s Sichuan Province

Alaska Native News Aug 8, 2017.

An earthquake measured at a magnitude 6.5 struck in the mountains of the Sichuan province in the Ngawa prefecture at a depth of 5.6 miles at 5:49 am Alaska time.

Striking near the border of Sichuan and Gansu provinces, the quake is confirmed to have killed five tourists as well as injuring 63 other people in the area. The quake hit near the famous Jiuzszshai Valley, a popular tourist spot known for its spectacular waterfalls and limestone formations.

The shaker caused massive power outages and trains to Chengdu were suspended from operations. Some houses at the park collapsed and many cracked, prompting the evacuation of residents by authorities.

A 3.3 aftershock was registered at the same depth 20 minutes later.





