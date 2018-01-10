7.6 Quake Strikes Caribbean Sea Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Jan 10, 2018.

A huge 7.6 magnitude earthquake originated in the Carribean Sea just before 10 pm Eastern time (just before 6pm-Alaska Time) prompting tsunami warnings being issued for the lowland areas in Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Jamaica, as well as other Caribbean Islands and Mexico and Central America.

The earthquake, one of the largest in modern history, struck 25 miles east of Honduras’Swan Islands, causing the alerts and warnings of water level rises of 3 feet or more to be issued. Those alerts were lifted about an hour later after no wave was generated.

The quake was .6 magnitude larger than the 7.0 earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010.

Other than cracks in some buildings in the region, no other damage or injuries were reported.

The earthquake rattled window in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa over 320 miles away and was also felt as far as Mexico.





