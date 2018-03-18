A Letter from Bob Walker

- Home
Dear Alaskans:
All my brother Bill and I have ever known about accomplishing goals is that it takes hard work, long hours and dedication to the cause.
As elementary school students we started working construction with our dad. When the 1964 earthquake destroyed our livelihood and the tsunami washed away our building materials, we started working as janitors to keep the family afloat. Bill was 12 years old when he worked before and after school as the post office janitor.
When he ran for governor, we jumped in his truck and traveled the state stopping at roadhouses, picnics and fairs meeting Alaskans and wallpapering the state with signs.
I don’t have thousands of dollars to contribute to my brother’s reelection. But, I do have thousands of nails for those signs. And once again, I will drive thousands of miles to let Alaskans know that Bill Walker has always been devoted to our state, that he has always worked more hours than one would think is humanly possible, and that he and his team are making the tough decisions to fix a crisis they didn’t create but refuse to dodge and ignore.
I will tell them that leadership looks like Bill Walker and Byron Mallott who had the courage to put Alaskans ahead of politics and work to build a stronger, more unified Alaska.
My brother, Bill Walker, has the guts and the grit to earn your support to finish the job you sent him to do. Your contribution within the next 48 hours of $10, $25, $50, $250 or any amount up to $500 for Bill Walker and/or Byron Mallott will help Alaskans elect Alaskans. The need is urgent. Please don’t delay.
With thanks from a proud brother,
Bob Walker
