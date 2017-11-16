AARP Criticizes Health Care Amendment In Tax Bill

- Home
(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, the AARP––one of the nation’s largest consumer advocacy groups ––released a statement outlining their opposition to the amendment to the GOP tax bill that repeals the requirement that all Americans have health coverage.
“The amendment to repeal the individual health coverage requirement will leave millions of Americans uninsured, destabilize the health insurance market, and lead to spikes in the cost of premiums,” stated Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond stated. “AARP urges Congress to reject this amendment.”
The full statement reads:
“The amendment to repeal the individual health coverage requirement will leave millions of Americans uninsured, destabilize the health insurance market, and lead to spikes in the cost of premiums.
“The Congressional Budget Office recently confirmed that repealing the individual health coverage requirement would lead to 13 million Americans losing their health coverage, including 2 million Americans who would lose employer-sponsored coverage.
“AARP urges Congress to reject this amendment, which also undermines the bipartisan health bill offered last month by Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Patty Murray (D-WA) that is intended to reduce premium spikes and stabilize the individual health insurance market.”