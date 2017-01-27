ABI Continues Investigation in Fatal Soldotna Home Invasion Case

Alaska Native News Jan 27, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers are releasing very little information in an ongoing fatal home invasion case that occurred late Sunday evening in Soldotna, but, have released the name of the shooting victim in that case.

Troopers responded to the home invasion call after receiving the report at 8:47 pm on Sunday evening.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who they later identified as 49-year-old Soldotna resident Daniel Arthur Galloway, suffering with life-threatening gunshot wounds. With several wounds, Galloway was transported to the hospital by Central Emergency Services.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over case responsibility and are continuing to investigate the fatal incident. Other than the identity of the victim and the disclosure that the case is being investigated as a homicide, no further information has been released.





