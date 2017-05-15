ABI Investigating Death on Knik River Road

Alaska Native News May 15, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers have yet to reveal the identity or any details on a man that was discovered deceased on Knik River Road on Sunday.

Troopers were notified at 2:01 pm on Sunday of a deceased person near mile 4.8 of Knik River Road and responded to the scene. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation also responded and took over case responsibility.

ABI says the investigation is ongoing and the remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification and exact cause of death.





