ABI, Palmer CSU Arrest Two Suspected of Knik River Road Shooting of Jeremy Speaker

Alaska Native News May 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that they have made arrests following the investigation of the shooting death of 26-year-old Jeremy Speaker, of Anchorage, who was found deceased along the Knik River Road on Sunday afternoon.

After AST and the Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and opened an investigation, they impounded two burned-out vehicles in close proximity to Speaker’s remains to determine if they were involved in the homicide.

Following the investigation by the Palmer ABI, SCIU, and Crime Scene Technicians from the Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory, two suspects were identified. The suspects were identified as Robert Barker, 38 of Palmer, and Joed Weyand, 35 of Palmer. The two suspects were arrested at 3:45 pm on Tuesday at a downtown motel and each was charged with Murder I.

Barker and Weyand were transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded on the charge. Both were held without bail.





