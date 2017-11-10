ADOT&PF 2017 Construction Season Review
Reconstruction on the Dalton Hgihway between milepost 362 and 379. Image-Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) is wrapping up a strong construction season across the state, with infrastructure investments of over $779 million in construction contracts. This total is comprised of 151 projects in 45 communities across the state and includes a mix of highway and airport improvements. The majority of the funding for these projects comes from federal dollars, which have remained at consistent levels in recent years.
These projects created thousands of construction jobs throughout Alaska. According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, federally funded construction projects have been especially beneficial to the state’s economy during the current recession, which is marked by reduced construction spending by the oil and gas industry and large reductions in state capital spending.
“Each of these projects contributes to a safer and stronger Alaska, two of Governor Walker’s main goals for our state,” said Marc Luiken, ADOT&PF Commissioner. “They all improve safety for the traveling public and provide greater connectivity and mobility for Alaskans, which in turn supports a stronger economy.”
Major projects in construction this year included:
- Dalton Highway MP 362-379 Reconstruction — This is the third in a series of projects that reconstruct 52 miles of the highway south of Deadhorse. This project includes installation of fish passage pipes and culverts, roadway widening, spot repair and resurfacing. The construction contract is $32 million, contractor is Cruz Construction, Inc., and the project will be completed in September 2018.
- Juneau Glacier Highway Reconstruction: Fritz Cove Rd. to Seaview Ave. — This technically complex project will improve pedestrian safety with new sidewalks and lighting, and fix highway geometrics to provide greater sight distance and safer curve alignment. In addition to typical activities such as blasting, earthmoving, road re-alignment and paving, it involves moving utilities, preserving a 67-year-old culvert over a valuable salmon stream, maintaining access to residential areas, and providing for traffic flow through one of Juneau’s prime transportation corridors. The construction contract is $13.8 million, contractor is Secon, and the project will be completed in August 2018.
- Seward Highway: Dimond to Dowling Reconstruction — This project involves widening the New Seward Highway from four to six lanes between Dimond Boulevard and Dowling Road, constructing two new bridges over 76th Avenue, connecting 76th Avenue to Lore Road, improving frontage roads and Sandlewood Place, and adding pedestrian facilities and bike lanes. The construction contract is $55.9 million, contractor is QAP, and the project will be substantially complete in fall 2018.
- Sterling Highway, MP 58-79 Rehabilitation — Improvements to the Seward Highway include resurfacing, widening shoulders, adding passing lanes and installing wildlife enhancement structures. During construction, staff will replace the culvert at the East Fork Moose River with a bridge and install a pedestrian undercrossing for the Skyline Trail. The construction contract is $54 million, contractor is Granite Construction, and the project will be complete in October 2018.
- Pilot Station Airport Relocation — This project included construction of a new runway, taxiway and apron, as well as a new building for snow removal equipment and a three mile access road to the new location. The construction contract was $20 million, contractor was Brice, Inc. and the project was completed in October 2017.
Source: State of Alaska