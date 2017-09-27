ADOT&PF to End Seasonal Maintenance in October

- Home
(FAIRBANKS, Alaska) – TheThe Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) will end seasonal maintenance, including snow and ice removal, on the Denali Highway, Taylor Highway, McCarthy Road, Tofty/Tanana Road and the Eureka/Rampart Road, in October.
ADOT&PF does not maintain these highways through the winter. The department encourages drivers to remember that travel on a non-maintained highway during the winter is extremely risky.
Drivers can check road conditions at 511.Alaska.Gov or by dialing 511.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 242 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 731 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
