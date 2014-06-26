Agency will not Participate in Another Season of Hit Reality Show ‘Alaska State Troopers’

Jun 26, 2014.

image26-06-2014 08.26.08After airing for five years, the program that publicized the operations of the top cops  in Alaska,  “Alaska State Troopers,” will come to a close. The last filming of the National Geographic show will be on June 30th ending the sixth and final season.

It was the decision of Col. James Cockrell that the agency will not participate in the filming next season, he said by email, “it’s time to stand down and focus on our principal mission of providing professional statewide law enforcement without any added outside distractions.”  He did say however that the production company “has done an excellent job of accurately depicting our troopers and our mission,” but, it was time to end the project.

Starting in 2009, PSG  film crews tagged along as troopers went about their duties throughout the state. Although it showed the agency in a good light, many times, because they had to transport film crews, the troopers ran into logistic problems with prisoners. 

Marc Graue narrated the show as troopers that included James and Anne Sears, Howie Peterson, Jon Simeon and Brent Johnson, Scott Quist, Odean Hall, Lonny Piscoya, Luis Nieves, Dan Dahl, Rick Roberts, Abraham Garcia, Dan Cox, Gabe Rich, Jonathan Stroebele, Joshua Varys, Daron Cooper, Lance Ewers, and Kamau Leigh responded statewide to infractions great and small through 71 episodes on foot, riding ATVs, snowmachines, aircraft and patrol cars.

Although the agency did not receive compensation for airing its exploits, the show was a success for the department as it increased recruitment. Most recently, the good light that the production company shined on the agency and its troopers prompted Anchorage man Brian Fahey to turn himself into the Anchorage headquarters of the Department of Public Safety.

The agency has not ruled out participating in the show again at a later date if there is still interest in the show by audiences and within the department.

 

  • Tracy Pagel

    I love these guys and all they do ! Thank you for showing tbe human side of officers. This is needed for the public to see. Be safe and i hope to see you all again saving lives and protecting us.

  • Betty Roy

    I love this show! please continue it

  • tracy

    Can I trooper Abraham Garcia phone number first? Lol

  • tami Fairchild

    I love this show it shows the human side of law enforcement and the difficulties and ironically funny parts of humans and I really really love Howie Peterson would love to be a third wife

  • Jean O’Reilly

    Love the show and have tremendous respect for all law enforcement agencies after watching it.

  • myemail

    Love the show sad to see it end . Please continue to be safe our thoughts are with you all.. And thanks for showing us just how amazingly beautiful Alaska really is .. You guys should do a calendar lol plz put Howie P as June as that’s my birthday month lol.

  • Dustiny Newsom

    OMG Can someone just follow around Howie Peterson??? Seriously you all are some fine looking men.. You really should continue the show for the desperate house wives alone, not to mention us single ones.. Ohhh pleeeeeeease bring back the show… Pllleeeeeeease???? Pretty pleeeeese???

  • Ivy

    I think what they really left out of the decision was that the announcement to no longer participate came just a month or two after two of the troopers that had been featured on the show were killed. THe film crew wasn’t there at the time…but I’m sure the tragic loss of those officers had a real impact on morale and many of the officers no longer wanted to participate…or at the very least not participate for awhile. Also… the show was gaining popularity after gaining a wider audience on Netflix and they were encountering fame hungry people and fans of the show were probably distracting their ability to be effective. It’s a shame because it’s one of the better shows out there about Alaska.