Agency will not Participate in Another Season of Hit Reality Show ‘Alaska State Troopers’
After airing for five years, the program that publicized the operations of the top cops in Alaska, “Alaska State Troopers,” will come to a close. The last filming of the National Geographic show will be on June 30th ending the sixth and final season.
It was the decision of Col. James Cockrell that the agency will not participate in the filming next season, he said by email, “it’s time to stand down and focus on our principal mission of providing professional statewide law enforcement without any added outside distractions.” He did say however that the production company “has done an excellent job of accurately depicting our troopers and our mission,” but, it was time to end the project.
Starting in 2009, PSG film crews tagged along as troopers went about their duties throughout the state. Although it showed the agency in a good light, many times, because they had to transport film crews, the troopers ran into logistic problems with prisoners.
Marc Graue narrated the show as troopers that included James and Anne Sears, Howie Peterson, Jon Simeon and Brent Johnson, Scott Quist, Odean Hall, Lonny Piscoya, Luis Nieves, Dan Dahl, Rick Roberts, Abraham Garcia, Dan Cox, Gabe Rich, Jonathan Stroebele, Joshua Varys, Daron Cooper, Lance Ewers, and Kamau Leigh responded statewide to infractions great and small through 71 episodes on foot, riding ATVs, snowmachines, aircraft and patrol cars.
Although the agency did not receive compensation for airing its exploits, the show was a success for the department as it increased recruitment. Most recently, the good light that the production company shined on the agency and its troopers prompted Anchorage man Brian Fahey to turn himself into the Anchorage headquarters of the Department of Public Safety.
The agency has not ruled out participating in the show again at a later date if there is still interest in the show by audiences and within the department.