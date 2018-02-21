Ahtna People Mourn the Loss of Respected Leader and Beloved Elder Roy S. Ewan

- Home
Glennallen, Alaska – Ahtna Elder Roy S. Ewan passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Mr. Ewan was born on the banks of the Copper River on February 25, 1935 and spent his life advocating for the rights of Ahtna people and protection of all Alaskan Native hunting and fishing rights.
He was a former co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) as well as instrumental in the passing of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and up until his death continued to be heavily involved in statewide hunting and fishing rights for all Alaskan Natives.
A former Ahtna, Inc., president and board member, Mr. Ewan’s relentless advocacy for the protection of the rights of the Ahtna people was unwavering.
Nick Jackson, chairman of the Ahtna, Inc. Board of Directors shared that, “Roy’s heart was always for the people. Roy was orphaned at a young age and sent away but he later returned to become a respected and beloved leader of the Ahtna people.”
Mr. Ewan went home to be with the Lord holding the hand of the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Glenda Ewan. He was surrounded by their daughter Jackie Johnny, son-in-law Patrick Johnny, grandchildren Ryan and Jolenda Johnny, and family and friends at his bedside.
His final message was to love one another, work together and always take care of each other.
Mr. Ewan was born on February 25, 1935 in Kluti-Kaah, Alaska. He was the first employee of Ahtna, Inc. and would later serve as Ahtna’s president/CEO from 1984-1990 and 1993-1996. Mr. Ewan served on the Ahtna, Inc. board for over 20 years as well as on many Ahtna subsidiary boards and committees. He was heavily involved in the community as a past board member of the Alaska State Chamber of Commerce, Alaska Native Heritage Center, AFN and the Resource Development Council.
He was also past co-chair of AFN, SNOW PAC and the Southcentral Subsistence Advisory Council, president of the Gulkana Village Council, and honorary elder director of the Copper River Native Association. In November 2016, the First Alaskans Institute, a statewide Alaska Native non-profit organization, presented Mr. Ewan with the Alaska Native Leader Howard Rock Award for his leadership.