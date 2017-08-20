Air Traffic Controller Indicted on Kidnapping and Assault for August 8th Spenard Attack

Alaska Native News Aug 20, 2017.

The Ted Stevens International Airport Air Traffic Controller, 33-year-old Justin Schneider, who was arrested on August 8th, following a violent attack on a woman at 36th and Wisconsin in Spenard, has now been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on Assault and Kidnapping charges, APD reports.

It was on Tuesday before last that Schneider offered to take his victim wherever she wanted to go, but instead took her to 36th and Wisconsin and ordered her out of the vehicle. He exited behind her, overtook her, tackled her to the ground and began strangling her while telling her he was going to kill her.

Once he strangled his female victim unconscious, Schneider proceeded to do”things sexually to himself.”

After the incident, Schneider departed in his vehicle and went to work at the airport. He would be arrested there that evening by police.

Schneider, who is presently incarcerated at Cook Inlet Pretrial, with his bail set at $30,000 plus a court-approved third party custodian, faces from five years to 99 years if convicted on the kidnapping charge alone.

He is set to go to trial in front of Judge Michael Corey on November 6th.





