Akiachak Man Jailed after Pointing Firearm at Tribal Police Officer

Alaska Native News Apr 4, 2017.

An Akiachak man remains behind bars after a Saturday incident involving weapons and a Tribal Police Officer, it was noted in the trooper dispatch on Monday.

According to the dispatch post, AST received a report on Saturday, that Ken Pasitnak “had been drinking and pointed a rifle in the direction of a responding Tribal Police Officer when he was contacted.”

The TPO reported that Pasitnak was “highly intoxicated,” when contacted. The TPO told troopers that Pasitnak “handled the rifle in such a way that the responding Tribal Police Officer perceived a threat.” In response, the TPO “rushed at Ken and knocked the rifle out of his hands,” and the rifle flew from Pasitnak’s hands and off of the porch.

As a result of the incident, Pasitnak was arrested and charged with Felony Assault III and Misconduct Involving Weapons IV.

Pasitnak was transported to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on the charges.

Pasitnak was arraigned on the charges on Sunday and is due back in Bethel court on April 12th.





