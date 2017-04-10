Akiak Man Arrested after Chasing Wife and Daughter with Axe

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
An Akiak man is facing assault charges after an attack on his family last week troopers reported.
According to the report, 58-year-old Samuel Lake had attacked his daughter mid-week last week by putting her in a headlock and strangling her. The daughter escaped serious injury after her mother intervened and Lake let her go.
A short time later, troopers report, Lake chased both his daughter and wife with an axe. Both were able to escape Lake by running off on a 4-wheeler.
Lake was transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, where he was remanded on one count of Assault II and one count of Assault III.