Akiak Man Arrested after Chasing Wife and Daughter with Axe

Alaska Native News Apr 10, 2017.

An Akiak man is facing assault charges after an attack on his family last week troopers reported.

According to the report, 58-year-old Samuel Lake had attacked his daughter mid-week last week by putting her in a headlock and strangling her. The daughter escaped serious injury after her mother intervened and Lake let her go.

A short time later, troopers report, Lake chased both his daughter and wife with an axe. Both were able to escape Lake by running off on a 4-wheeler.

Lake was transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, where he was remanded on one count of Assault II and one count of Assault III.





