Akiak Man on Probation Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 9, 2017.

Following an investigation in Akiak, a man from that community was arrested on Assault III charges following a report on Monday, troopers reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, AST received a call that 32-year-old Kevin Gilila “had assaulted his wife at their residence in Akiak after drinking together.” The resulting investigation found that Gilila had used a heavy metal chair to attack her and had struck her several times with it.

At the time of the incident, Gilila was already on probation for assaulting her in a mid-2015 case.

He remains in custody at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his next court date set for March 28th.





