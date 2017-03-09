Akiak Woman Dies in Snow Machine Incident Wednesday

Alaska Native News Mar 9, 2017.

Troopers received a report of a deceased female near the community of Akiachak on Wednesday morning, the on-scene investigation resulted in another being the subject of charges being forwarded to the Bethel District Attorney’s office for DUI and Criminally Negligent Homicide, the troopers reported.

The call went in to troopers at 8:47 am on Wednesday reporting that a female, identified as 30-year-old Akiak resident Alfreda Evan, who had died after falling from a snow machine driven by 33-year-old William Peter on the Gweek River trail west of the community of Akiachak.

It was determined on-scene, that Peter was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Evan’s next of kin have been notified of her death.





