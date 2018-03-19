Alakanuk Man Behind Bars after Shots-Fired Incident in Village

Alaska Native News Mar 19, 2018.

An Alakanuk man is in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center with his bail set at $150,000 following a Saturday alcohol-fueled shots-fired incident in that village, AST reports.

Troopers in Emmonak received a report at 2:43 am reporting that a man identified as 52-year-old Leroy Patrick of Alakanuk had gone to a residence in that village and fired a round from a semi-automatic rifle at the house while outside.

Following that initial discharge, Patrick proceeded to access an enclosed porch and fired multiple rounds through the front door while shouting at the occupants that included an 18-month-old child.

Fragments from one of the rounds struck a male inside the home. That male would, as he was on the floor, retrieve a shotgun and fire through the door at Patrick. The shotgun blast hit Patrick in the leg, effectively bringing the incident to an end.

Troopers arrived at the scene and took Patrick into custody. He was transported to Emmonak where he was treated for his injuries.

On Sunday, Patrick was arraigned in court on charges of Assault I, Assault II, Assault III x2, Burglary I, MiscoInvolving Weapons II and Criminal Mischief III.

