Alakanuk Man Jailed on Several Charges following Incident in Village

Alaska Native News Feb 9, 2018.

An alcohol-fueled series of incidents carried out by an Alakanuk man landed him in jail after an investigation on Thursday, troopers report.

A 911 call-in alerted Alaska State Troopers in Emmonak to a weapons incident in the nearby village at 4:37 pm on Thursday. Their investigation found that 46-year-old Kevin Patrick had assaulted two people in the community as well as pointed a firearm at a family member as well.

Troopers contacted the highly intoxicated Patrick after their preliminary investigation at which time he resisted arrest. Upon his arrest, he was charged with Assault III x2, Assault IV, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, and Resisting Arrest.

Patrick was transported to Emmonak and remanded to the Emmonak Police Department holding cell to await arraignment.





