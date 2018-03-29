Alan Cain Re-Appointed to Alaska Board of Fisheries

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JUNEAU – Governor Bill Walker on Wednesday announced a change to his nomination to fill an impending vacancy on the Alaska Board of Fisheries.
Alan Cain has served on the Board of Fisheries for the past two years. While he previously intended to end his tenure after the expiration of his first term this summer, he has now decided to seek re-appointment. Governor Walker has nominated Mr. Cain to remain on the board.
Duncan Fields, previously selected by Governor Walker to fill the impending vacancy, withdrew his name so that Mr. Cain will have the opportunity to serve a second term. The Governor is grateful to Mr. Fields for his willingness to join the Board and for his graciousness in stepping aside.
Mr. Cain spent 25 years as an Alaska Wildlife Trooper and 10 years as the criminal justice planner for the Department for Fish and Game. He is now a contractor, providing enforcement training and support, and has extensive statewide experience with various fisheries, gear groups, and harvest methods. Mr. Cain spent 15 years as a consultant to the Board of Fisheries as an enforcement expert and has served on the Board since March 2016. He lives in Anchorage with his family.