Alaska DOT&PF Issues Citation to Commercial Driver for Artillery Road Bridge Strike

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) issued a citation to the commercial driver for “Failure to Comply with the Conditions of Permit” for the March 21, 2018 bridge strike at the Eagle River Bridge at Artillery Road. The citation is not criminal and the driver’s name is not publicly available.
The citation will be forwarded to the Alaska Court System in Anchorage. The penalty for this type of citation can range greatly and depends on extenuating circumstances such as driver history. Such penalties may have further implications such as insurance requirements for the driver and carrier.
The department will continue working to recoup costs for the bridge repair in the upcoming months.
A copy of the oversize permit can be found on the DOT&PF bridge response website at www.dot.alaska.gov/glennhighwayoverpass.
Alaska Bridge Design measured the bridge at 17’6” in southbound lanes not 18’6” as originally reported.