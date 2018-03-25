Alaska DOT&PF Removes Broken Girder from Eagle River Bridge

- Home
(Anchorage)–Crews finished removing the second half of the girder early Sunday morning at around 1 a.m. The Artillery overpass remains closed so the contractor can install new new barrier rail and new pavement markings for traffic control. We anticipate reopening to east/west traffic later this afternoon.
Traffic was be rerouted by detour to the nearest overpasses. This will be approximately a five minute detour. We apologize for the additional detour. This is necessary to enable crews to safely cut and remove the bridge girder and keep on schedule for what we continue to hope will be a Monday morning opening.
Next steps include disposal of the girder, cleaning up the area, and demobilizing the equipment.
Reopening of the southbound Glenn Highway is on schedule for Monday morning, March 26. More information can be found at DOT&PF bridge response website at www.dot.alaska.gov/glennhighwayoverpass
