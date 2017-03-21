Alaska House Passes Legislation to extend Governor’s Opioid Epidemic Declaration

- Home
Juneau – Monday, the Alaska House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate Bill 91 to extend the current disaster declaration for the opioid epidemic in Alaska. The bill gives Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer needed statutory authority to proceed with the planned statewide response to the opioid epidemic.
“Opioid abuse is tearing apart families and endangering public safety across Alaska,” said House Health and Social Services Committee Chair Rep. Ivy Spohnholz (D-Anchorage), who carried the bill on the floor of the Alaska House. “Governor Walker took the bold first step to declare a disaster declaration for the ongoing epidemic but he needed our help to continue the coordinated statewide response. The House and Senate recognized the urgency of passing this bill, which is why it went from introduction to final passage in 11 days. I want to thank every member of the House and Senate for recognizing the importance of this bill by helping expedite its consideration.”
SB 91 passed the Alaska House of Representatives Monday by a vote of 39-0. The bill passed the Alaska Senate by a vote of 20-0 on March 16th. The bill now goes to the desk of Governor Bill Walker for his signature.
