Alaska National Guard to Host Radiological-Hazard Response Exercise

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction- Civil Support Team will be testing its ability to respond to a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat in the municipality of Anchorage, May 1-3, alongside a multitude of other state Civil Support Teams and local, state and federal agencies.
The annual exercise, dubbed Orca 2017, provides an opportunity for multiple agencies to tandemly react to a weapons of mass destruction event. During the exercise, teams will receive several notional CBRN threats within a 24-36 hour window that require rapid reaction and response by the players.
This particular training will allow each agency to perfect its role within a weapons of mass destruction event and also sharpen their proficiencies when operating collectively.
Among the agencies who will be participating are: Alaska National Guard’s Joint Operations Center, the Guam-based 94th WMD-CST, Nebraska-based 72nd WMD-CST, North Dakota-based 81st WMD-CST, Rhode Island-based 13th WMD-CST, 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Alaska Public Health lab, Anchorage Police Department (SWAT), Anchorage Fire Department (HAZMAT), Palmer Fire Department, Port of Anchorage, Providence Hospital, Alaska Native Hospital, Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility, University of Alaska, Alaska Railroad, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Federal Bureau and Investigation, U.S. Coast Guard, Environmental Protection Agency, Domestic Nuclear Detection Office, JBER Counter-Improvised Explosive Device, National Weather Service and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.