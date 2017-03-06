Alaska Tribal Administrator’s Association Annual Symposium – March 29-31

- Home
Formed in 2015, the Alaska Tribal Administrators Association is a non-political 501(c)3 organization that seeks to provide support, education, and community to the individuals working as administrators, directors, executive directors, and other leaders of more than 200 Alaska Native Tribal entities all over Alaska.
The symposium is geared toward the “Tribal CEO” who may otherwise not have access to their peers in other parts of the state. Changes in federal administration will likely impact funding opportunities, program administration, reporting requirements, and more generally the relationship between the federal government and Alaska Native Tribes.
The title of this year’s symposium is “Tribal Financial Strength & Stability” with financial topics being its general theme. Given the downturn in the Alaska economy and statements regarding reductions in federal expenditures from the new administration, there is growing sense of concern among many regarding budgetary matters. The Association is working with Senator Murkowski’s office to arrange her participation in the symposium to provide attendees her perspective from Washington D.C.
The three-day conference seeks to focus on best practices, knowledge sharing, and industry updates. Among the other speakers already committed or invited are a broad range of content experts for various programs including Gloria O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer of the Cook Inlet Tribal Counsel.
The symposium will be held March 29 – 31 at the BP Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Special room rates have been negotiated with the Residence Inn which is located in immediate proximity to the symposium venue. Out of town attendees have the added benefit of not needing a rental vehicle as the hotel offers airport shuttles and the short walking distance between the BP Center and hotel.
Interested attendees are encouraged to reserve their ticket early as space is limited and this year’s symposium is expected to sell out.
More information can be found at the Alaska Tribal Administrator’s Association website www.aktaa.org or its Facebook page.
Contact information for ATAA is:
Alaska’s Tribal Administrator Association
9138 Arlon Street Suite B6
Anchorage, AK 99507
907.222.1310
hello@aktaa.org