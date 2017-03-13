Alaska’s U.S. Attorney’s Statement on Her Resignation

- Home
Anchorage, Alaska – United States Attorney, Karen Loeffler, announced today that she submitted her letter of resignation to the president as requested on Friday, March 10.
Attorney Loeffler’s statement in its entirety:
“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to work for the United States Department of Justice for the past 29 plus years and to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Alaska for these last eight years.”
“I first came to the Department at the request of then-United States Attorney Michael Spaan, to work as a special assistant on the prosecution and trial of individuals for RICO violations involving contracting in the North Slope Borough in January 1988. In April 1989, Mr. Spaan hired me as an AUSA and it has been the career of a lifetime representing the United States of America in court and working with people throughout Alaska to enhance justice and public safety in our state.”
“I have learned much and been privileged to work with tremendous people over the years, in federal, state and local law enforcement, in government agencies, with our Alaska Native leaders and with many members of the public. I am very proud of my career in this office, but even more of the fabulous lawyers and staff who work in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. This community is well served by the dedicated members of this office.”
“It has been an amazing experience being able to serve as the United States Attorney these past eight years. I could not have asked for a more rewarding career.”