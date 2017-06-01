Alcohol Ink Painting Class with June Pardue June 10th

Jun 1, 2017.
Alcohol inks by June Pardue

Alcohol inks by June Pardue

There will be two classes held on June 10th. The first class begins at 10 am and ends at noon. An afternoon session will also be held from 1 pm until 3 pm.

Taught by Alutiiq artist June Pardue, this is an introductory course in how to paint with alcohol ink. No previous painting experience necessary. Students will leave with two projects, one a design of a Alutiiq hunter in a kayak on paper, and the other a flower design on a ceramic tile. All materials included, class fee is non-refundable.

Space is limited. Purchase your seat in the class at the Museum, over the phone, or through our online store.

$50 Non Members and $40 for Museum Members.

 

Related Articles:

Harold & Florence Esmailka accepting the Aviation Entrepreneur Award at the 2016 Alaska Aviation Hall of Fame Gala. Image-Alaska Aviation Museum18th Annual Alaska Aviation Hall of Fame Gala Announced As the training ground for the Senior Games, JNYO allows junior athletes to compete in traditional skills-building contests such as the Eskimo Stick Pull, Seal Hop, the One- and Two-foot High Kicks and the Arm Pull. The Games promote healthy lifestyles, positive self-esteem and leadership skills and offer insight into Alaska’s rich cultural diversity. The 2017 Junior NYO Games will take place Feb. 24–26 at UAA’s Wells Fargo Sports Complex in Anchorage. All events are free and open to the public. Photo by Wayde Carroll PhotographyJunior Athletes Enjoy Sportsmanship, Diversity through Traditional Contests The Wrist Carry is one of 10 traditional Alaska Native contests that make up the NYO Games. The Wrist Carry represents the significance of a successful hunt and tests the strength and endurance of hunters while showing appreciation for the animal giving itself. Beginning Thursday, April 27, the 2017 NYO Games at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage will draw thousands of athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators from more than 100 communities across the state to celebrate the spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship and achieving one’s individual best. PHOTO BY WAYDE CARROLL PHOTOGRAPHY­­­Traditional Games Promoting Sportsmanship Attract Athletes from Across the State