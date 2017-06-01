Alcohol Ink Painting Class with June Pardue June 10th

- Home
There will be two classes held on June 10th. The first class begins at 10 am and ends at noon. An afternoon session will also be held from 1 pm until 3 pm.
Taught by Alutiiq artist June Pardue, this is an introductory course in how to paint with alcohol ink. No previous painting experience necessary. Students will leave with two projects, one a design of a Alutiiq hunter in a kayak on paper, and the other a flower design on a ceramic tile. All materials included, class fee is non-refundable.
Space is limited. Purchase your seat in the class at the Museum, over the phone, or through our online store.
$50 Non Members and $40 for Museum Members.