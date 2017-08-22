Aleknagik Man Dies in Midnight Boating Incident

Alaska Native News Aug 22, 2017.

An early Monday morning report of a floating body on Aleknagik Lake spurred an investigation by Alaska State Troopers on Monday.

According to the trooper dispatch, at 39 minutes past midnight, AST received a call reporting a possible drowning death on the west shore of Aleknagik Lake in southwest Alaska. As the investigation unfolded, it was found that 35-year-old Bryan Robert Anderson, of Naknek, was reported missing from a 20-foot Lund skiff by another passenger in the boat to 42-year-old Jack Alfred Savo, who was operating the watercraft.

Savo immediately began searching for Anderson, and located him a short time later, unresponsive in the water. Anderson was taken to the south shore of the lake to EMS waiting there. He was transported to the Kanakanak Hospital, but, Life-saving measures to bring Anderson back were unsuccessful.

Anderson was pronounced deceased at 2:30 am.

Anderson’s next of kin were notified and the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested Anderson’s remains for autopsy.

Troopers report that life jackets were aboard the vessel, but not used. They also say that they believe that alcohol played a factor in the incident.







